RACYNE PARKER SET TO RELEASE DEBUT EP “TUMBLEWEED TOWN”

Klamath Falls, OR based recording and performing artist Racyne Parker will release her debut EP, Tumbleweed Town, across listening platforms on Aug. 30th. Pre-order on iTunes will be available on Aug. 16th. Local fans and supporters are invited to an EP release party in Klamath Falls at A Leap of Taste at 7pm on Aug. 29th to get an exclusive preview via a free concert by Racyne and to watch the premiere of her next music video featuring a song from the EP.

A collection of five songs, the ‘Tumbleweed Town’ EP interlaces aspects of traditional country, a unique vocal delivery, and contemporary lyrical arrangements to create a modern country sound that allow this EP to tell a story of growing up, moving on, and coming home. The title-track off the EP has garnered almost 500 radio plays around the country within the first week it was released to radio while the music videos for the title-track and the other previously-released single featured on the EP, ‘I’m a Mess,’ have almost 20,000 combined views across Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. The singles continue to be available for streaming and downloading across listening platforms.

Racyne has been writing, recording, and performing in Oregon since the winter of 2018 and said, “This EP is the foundation that I’m excited to continue to build upon, with a newfound sense of direction and an idea of what I want to do with my life.” With country, folk, and indie influences, the EP is sure to bend genres and appeal to a wide audience.

