AITCH RELEASES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT EP AITCH20

Exploding Manchester, UK-based artist Aitch releases his highly anticipated debut EP AitcH20[Epic Records] today. Get the EP at all DSPs HERE!

The eight track project follows his massive smash hit “Taste (Make It Shake),” which remains in the UK Official Chart Top Ten for its fifth consecutive week after recently hitting #4. Packed with spitfire rhymes and an irresistible amount of personality, the EP proves why Aitchhe is the most exciting breakthrough artist coming out of both the UK and music writ large this year.

Having been tipped earlier this year as one of BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Hot for 2019 artists, Aitch has delivered ten-fold, growing even his social following from 80k to 1 million in just 12 months. Set to have a huge 2020, Aitch prepares to solidify just why he’s the most exciting new artist this year with AitcH20. Featuring the likes of MoStack, ZieZie and Manchester’s own Tyreezy, AitcH20 delivers nothing but good vibes, club bangers and bars for days.

Recently, the 19-year-old sold out both of his upcoming UK headline tours (in fact, the first set of dates sold out in 7 minutes). He is featured on Ed Sheeran’s current UK number 1 single “Take Me Back To London” alongside JayKae & Stormzy, and has put his touch on a plethora of smash features this year, including: “Strike A Pose” with Young T & Bugsey peaking at #11, Bugzy Malone’s Kilos debuting at #20, and Russ & Tion Wayne with “Keisha & Becky (Remix)” reaching Top 40 – His own singles “Wait” and “Trust Me” have now amassed to over 2 million views each on YouTube. He has made a name for himself with jaw-dropping freestyles, highlighting his masterful approach to wordplay, while having the most-liked GRM Daily Duppy of all-time. Recently, he shared a remix for “Taste (Make It Shake)” featuringStefflon Don and Shoreline Mafia’s Fenix Flexin, which can be streamed/purchased HERE. Earlier this week, “Buss Down” ft. ZieZie, taken from the EP, premiered as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

Counting artists like Stormzy, Wiley, Ed Sheeran and even Robbie Williams as fans, Aitch’s breakout journey in the last few months has positioned him as the most promising new act of 2019. Mixing hip hop, grime, dubstep and drum & bass, Aitch at his core infuses refreshing integrity with downright fun. When asked how he wants to be seen by people, Aitch exclaimed, “I don’t want to be taken too seriously and don’t watch what anyone else says.” For a young artist who never really planned on being a rapper, but happens to possess a unique ability, it bodes well that Aitch isn’t concerned with anything but continuously raising the bar for himself.

AitcH20 Tracklisting:

Intro What’s Next Already (Ft. Tyreezy) 2 G’s Aeroplane Mode Buss Down (Ft. ZieZie) Weekday (Ft. Mo$tack & Steel Banglez) Taste (Make It Shake)

Follow Aitch

https://www.instagram.com/officialaitch

https://www.facebook.com/officialaitch/

https://twitter.com/OfficialAitch