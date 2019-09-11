MULTI-PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST & GRAMMY AWARD WINNER LEANN RIMES SIGNS WITH PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY

Paradigm Talent Agency has signed internationally multi-platinum selling, two-time Grammy award-winning vocalist and artist LeAnn Rimes. Paradigm will represent Rimes globally across the board in all fields.

“I am honored and excited to collaborate with such a forward-thinking, unique company in this next chapter of my career,” shares Rimes. “Marty, Jonathan, the worldwide team of Paradigm and I are going to create magic.” “LeAnn is one of the most prolific voices of our time,” says Paradigm Worldwide Head of Music, Marty Diamond. “As a pioneer of making music that transcends across all platforms for the better part of two decades, she continues to be a genre-bending, trailblazing talent with a voice ahead of her time.”

Paradigm Nashville Co-Head, Jonathan Levine, added, “We’re honored to have LeAnn join our family of mavericks and are excited to support her as she continues to push the music industry forward.”

Rimes is also represented by manager Darrell Brown (Prodigy Management) and publicists Yvette Noel-Schure, Christina Garvin and Edwin Banacia (Schure Media Group).

At 14 years old, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest recipient to take home a Grammy® Award and at 37 has sold more than 44 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; one Country Music Association Award and one Dove Award. Out of the 52 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn’s record “How Do I Live,” continues to rank #4 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs,” and Billboard lists it as the #1 “Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs By Women.” Fifteen of Rimes multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” which went #1 in 11 countries.

