PHIL VASSAR AND LONESTAR ANNOUNCE ‘HOLIDAY & HITS’ TOUR

Following fans’ overwhelming demand, Phil Vassar and Lonestar will co-headline a Christmas tour for the second year, announcing the ‘Holiday & Hits’ tour. The 13-city tour will kick off the first week of December and take the country hitmakers coast to coast (full list of dates available below). Tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at PhilVassar.com and LonestarNow.com.

Throughout each show, audiences will have the chance to hear Christmas standards as well as the artists’ hits, including their original Christmas single “Not So Silent Night.” Prior to this years’ tour, Vassar and Lonestar will re-record their single with the help of some friends, donating all the proceeds to the Salvation Army.

Lonestar, comprised of Richie McDonald, Michael Britt, Keech Rainwater and Dean Sams, released their first Christmas album, This Christmas Time, in 2000. The ACM and CMA award-winning group recorded 11 songs for the Dan Huff produced project, which featured new material such as the title track co-written by Sams and the touching “Reason For The Season” co-written by McDonald.

Vassar, who has headlined Christmas tours since 2009, released his first Christmas album, Noel, in 2011. The ten-track collection, co-produced by Vassar and Dane Bryant, showcases four of the ACM award-winning and ASCAP Songwriter of the Year’s original songs, including the humorous “Santa’s Gone Hollywood” and “Big Ol’ Texas Christmas,” a duet with Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson. Previously, Vassar and Kellie Pickler headlined a sold-out holiday tour.

HOLIDAY & HITS TOUR DATES

Dec. 4 Angel of the Winds Casino Resort – Arlington, Wash.

Dec. 5 Admiral Theatre – Bremerton Wash.

Dec. 6 Chinook Winds Casino Resort – Lincoln City, Ore.

Dec. 7 Chinook Winds Casino Resort – Lincoln City, Ore.

Dec. 9 Bankhead Theater, – Livermore Calif.

Dec. 10 The Cascade Theatre – Redding, Calif.

Dec. 12 Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, Colo.

Dec. 13 Isleta Resort & Casino – Albuquerque, N.M.

Dec. 14 Emporia Granada Theatre – Emporia, Kan.

Dec. 15 Paramount Theatre – Denver, Colo.

Dec. 19 Oxford Performing Arts Center – Oxford, Ala.

Dec. 20 Brown County Music Center – Nashville, Ind.

Dec. 21 Niswonger Performing Arts Center – Van Wert, Ohio

Dec. 22 Community Center Auditorium – Punxsutawney, Pa.

ABOUT PHIL VASSAR:

Phil Vassar’s reign of signature songs include 10 No. 1 singles and 26 Top 40 hits, including Carlene, Just Another Day in Paradise, Six-Pack Summer, When I Love You, and many more. Vassar was racking up hits on the radio long before he even began his own recording career that has seen the release of nine albums, two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year trophies, ACM’s Top New Male Vocalist and sold-out shows across the country. Vassar’s songwriting career blossomed in the mid-’90s when he landed a publishing contract with EMI and penned hits for Collin Raye (Little Red Rodeo), Alan Jackson (Right on the Money), Tim McGraw (My Next Thirty Years, For a Little While), Jo Dee Messina (Bye Bye, Alright), and Blackhawk (Postmarked Birmingham). He signed a record deal of his own with Arista in 1998 and was named ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the Year in 1999 and 2001. 2019-2020 marks 20 years of hits for Vassar and to celebrate he is hitting the road playing fan-favorite tunes across the country on his “Hitsteria Tour.” Phil also hosts a wine-infused series of conversations and music with hit artists, song-writers, athletes, and entertainers entitled “Songs from the Cellar.”

ABOUT LONESTAR:

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar– Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar & backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards & backing vocals)–has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved ten #1 country hits including “No News,” “Come Crying To Me,” and their crossover smash “Amazed” (which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983’s “Islands in the Stream” to top both charts). The band’s awards include ACM Single of The Year for “Amazed” (the song also won the Song of the Year award), and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, as well as a 2017 People’s Choice Award nomination for best country group. With over 100 dates worldwide per year, they are celebrating over 25 years together. This year, Lonestar commemorates the 20th anniversary of the album “Lonely Grill” with their new show featuring all of your favorites and much, much more!