LIVE IN THE VINEYARD RETURNS WITH PERFORMANCES BY KELSEA BALLERINI, NATASHA BEDINGFIELD AND MORE

Live In The Vineyard, one of the most exclusive and sought-after private music, food and wine events, announced the line-up set to take place Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2019 that will feature acoustic performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Natasha Bedingfield, Delacey, Nicolle Galyon, Madison Kozak, Adam Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Maren Morris, Meghan Patrick, Caitlyn Smith, Maddie & Tae, Delta Rae and Walk Off The Earth. Tickets for LITV are only available through special promotions featured on the website that are running on iHeart Radio, Westwood One, Townsquare Media, Cumulus, Radio Disney, The Bobby Bones Show, local market participating stations and more. Fans can also get tickets through exclusive sweepstakes and offerings with LITV charity partners Musicians On Call and St. Jude. As the Official Airline of LITV, Southwest Airlines will host a sweepstakes for fans to enter to win tickets and beginning next week, Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers can redeem their Rapid Rewards points and Marriott Bonvoy members can also redeem their points for the chance to attend. Fans can check out more information about LITV at www.liveinthevineyard.com.

There will be several private VIP-only events during LITV at picturesque Napa Valley wineries that will feature up close and personal acoustic performances by King Calaway, for KING & COUNTRY, Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra), Ryan Griffin, A Thousand Horses, Brett Kissel, OBB, Sugar Ray, Wyn Starks, Stephanie Quayle and more.

Now in its eleventh year, LITV takes place amidst the lush scenery of boutique wineries in Napa Valley, California. Attendees are given exclusive access to recording artists and top tier winemakers during a “once-in-a-lifetime” event. The event brings together music supervisors, radio programmers, label executives and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by A-List as well as up and coming artists in a stripped-down arrangement. What sets LITV apart from the typical festival is the exclusivity and the intimacy of the events that are curated specifically around the artists at each event and is praised by fans and critics alike as “an unforgettable and intimate event unlike any other around.” This event has become such a success that a spinoff Country version called Live In The Vineyard Goes Country now takes place earlier in the year.

LITV will kick off Thursday, Oct. 31 with the Opening Reception for VIPs only at Italics Winegrowers that will feature special performances by Wyn Starks, OBB and for KING & COUNTRY.

On Friday, Nov. 1 all Live In The Vineyard attendees will first be treated to the Grand Pour at the Westin Verasa hotel, celebrating some of the best wines that the Napa Valley has to offer, before heading to the Uptown Theater for acoustic performances by Maren Morris, Avril Lavigne, Nicolle Galyon with Madison Kozak, Caitlyn Smith and Delacey. Maren Morris, who will headline the night, is one of the leading voices in country music today. Morris’ latest album GIRL, released in March 2019 via Columbia Nashville, shattered the record for the largest ever debut streaming week for a country album by a woman with 23.96 million streams. The singer, songwriter and performer is fresh off the heels of five Grammy nominations at this year’s awards including Record of the Year and Pop Duo/Group performance for her massively acclaimed hit “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey which also broke the record for most weeks atop Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, making Morris the first country artist to top that chart. Multi-platinum selling artist, Avril Lavigne, burst onto the music scene in the early 2000s, becoming a hit with her unique style which blended rock and punk. Lavigne signed with Arista Records in 2000 and two-years later, she released her debut album, Let Go. With a series of hits, including “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi,” she has sold more than 40 million albums globally and 50 million singles with five albums bowing in the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200 and two at #1. On Sept. 14, Avril is embarking on a nationwide tour in support of her sixth full-length album Head Above Water, which was released earlier this year. Nicolle Galyon is an award-winning, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer from Sterling, Kansas. Galyon has earned six No.1s including “Automatic,” Miranda Lambert’s chart-topping lead single from her critically album Platinum, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and featured five songs by Galyon. “Automatic” went on to win NSAI and ACM Song of the Year and was nominated for multiple Grammy and CMA awards. This past year Galyon celebrated the success of Dan + Shay’s 2x Platinum, multi-week No.1 hit “Tequila,” which was named ACM Song of the Year and earned Galyon Grammy and CMA nominations for Best (Country) Song. “Tequila” is nominated for Song of the Year at the 2019 CMA Awards. Following these successes, Galyon was the only female to receive a Triple Play Award, an honor recognizing songwriters who have achieved three or more No.1s in a year. Galyon made her debut as a producer with Warner Bros. artist, RaeLynn’s album Wild Horse, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, placing Galyon in an elite category of few female producers to have topped the Billboard album charts. She co-wrote Camilla Cabello’s pop single, “Consequences,” which earned an iHeart Radio Award for Best Lyrics earlier this year. Galyon’s songs have also been recorded and released by Luke Bryan, Billy Currington, Thomas Rhett, Lady Antebellum, Florida Georgia Line, Brett Young, Kelsea Ballerini and many more. Galyon is heavily involved in the CMA Foundation’s music education initiative and served as an NSAI Board Member and CMT Next Women of Country mentor in 2018. Most recently, Galyon partnered with Big Loud to launch the female-focused record label, Songs & Daughters. The label was announced in July 2019 and has signed Madison Kozak as its flagship artist. A native of rural Ontario, Canada, rising Country singer-songwriter Madison Kozak is turning heads with her brand new track, “First Last Name.” “Sharp, swooning, and all the right kinds of sentimental” (Rolling Stone), the song is inspired by her relationship with her father, who introduced her to Country greats including Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline, and Johnny Cash. After scoring a publishing deal with powerhouse company Big Loud as a Junior at Belmont University, Kozak has signed as the flagship artist of Songs & Daughters – a female-focused label partnership between Big Loud and award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon. While continuing to build an arsenal of impactful, honest songs with esteemed songwriters such as Lori McKenna, James Slater, and Craig Wiseman, Kozak has taken the stage at high-profile fairs and festivals, and will join Morgan Evans’ WORLD TOUR this fall as a special guest for the U.S. and Canada dates. Checking off her bucket list, Kozak is set to make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 25. Caitlyn Smith has become one of today’s most prolific storytellers and celebrated vocalists. After moving to Nashville and securing a publishing deal, her songwriting immediately got her noticed with her compositions being recorded by artists from James Bay to Garth Brooks, Dolly Parton to John Legend and Meghan Trainor (for whom she co-wrote the multi-platinum duet “Like I’m Gonna Lose You”). Smith released her critically-acclaimed debut album Starfire on Monument Records in 2018, and she is now gearing up to release new music from her highly-anticipated second album. For the past three years, Delacey has been a successful pop songwriter, co-writing songs and securing cuts with a wide range of artists. She has co-written songs for The Chainsmokers “New York City”, Halsey “Without Me”, Madison Beer “Dead,” and Zara Larsson “Ruin My Life”, among others. Delacey’s debut project centers on the L.A.-based singer/songwriter’s self-aware yet sharply poetic narrative voice, ultimately building an infinitely fascinating body of work.

Set to perform on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Uptown Theater will be Kelsea Ballerini, Adam Lambert, Nathasha Bedingfield, Delta Rae and Walk Off The Earth. Two-time GRAMMY nominee Kelsea Ballerini, who will headline the night, released her new single and music video entitled “homecoming queen?” everywhere Friday, Sept. 6, on Black River Entertainment. Ballerini has notched five No. 1 singles in four years, earning the most #1’s for a female Country artist since debuting on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2015. She has generated more than 2 billion total streams and over 200 million streams with “Miss Me More.” This year, Ballerini was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry as the youngest current member and she is the only female artist, including female duos and groups, to claim #1 with her first three consecutive singles – PLATINUM-certified, top-charting smashes: “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” “Peter Pan” – from a debut album [GOLD-certified THE FIRST TIME]. Since 2009, Adam Lambert has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles worldwide. After blowing everyone away on American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, ‘For Your Entertainment’, which included Grammy-nominated track ‘Whataya Want from Me’. His second album ‘Trespassing’ became the first album to reach number one in the U.S. by an openly gay artist. His third album ‘The Original High’ was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit ‘Ghost Town’. Adam has been touring as the lead singer of Queen (Queen + Adam Lambert) since 2012, including several worldwide tours. Adam released huge new single ‘Superpower’ on Sept. 4 ahead of highly anticipated EP ‘Velvet: Side A’ coming Sept 27. A songwriter since the age of 12, Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” was the most played song on U.S. radio the year it was released. Selling millions of albums, earning multiple nominations and landing on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Women in Music, Bedingfield has steadily refined her artistic vision by constantly evolving, reaching higher and being a mentor for young girls seeking guidance and empowerment. Now a Mother and an influential icon in pop music, Bedingfield has not only been cultivating life, she’s been redefining truth, by raising the melodic bar with her soulful, feel-good new release Roll With Me. Delta Rae is a band of Southern storytellers. Started in 2009 in a house in the woods of Durham, NC, the genre-defying six-piece features three siblings—Ian, Eric and Brittany Hölljes—childhood friend Liz Hopkins and North Carolina natives, Mike McKee on drums and Grant Emerson on bass. They’ve been headlining their own tours and telling stories in four-part harmony ever since—their Southern Gothic gospel songs like “Bottom of the River” living seamlessly alongside pop country ballads like “No Peace in Quiet.” Now based in Nashville, Delta Rae announced their independence from Big Machine Label Group in July and launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund their upcoming albums. As of this release, they are Kickstarter’s most backed indie band of all time. Their first single as an independent band, “Take Me There,” will be released this October. You can expect their first indie album The Light on 3/20/20. It’s sister album, The Dark, will follow in 2021. Walk Off the Earth is a Juno Award winning, multi-platinum musical phenomenon currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside Toronto in Burlington, Ontario, their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering over 180 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, “Red Hands” (#1 at AAA), “Fire In My Soul” & “Rule The World” (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world (Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, & Steve Aoki).

Closing out the three-day event on Sunday, Nov. 3 will be a very special Send Off Brunch at Calmere Estate Wines featuring performances by Maddie & Tae, Meghan Patrick and the winner of the Southwest Airlines Artist on the Rise to Live In The Vineyard competition. Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae is drawing praise for their One Heart To Another EP release in April with Rolling Stone saying the new music is “anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” and Billboard noting, “the sound is identifiable while still representing a distinct step forward.” The pair’s next installment, their Everywhere I’m Goin’ EP will be released Oct. 18. Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant take down of bro-country, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Receiving widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post, Glamour and others, country music’s hottest stars including Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley have welcomed Maddie & Tae on the road, with Carrie Underwood recently inviting the duo out as direct support on her 2019 The Cry Pretty Tour 360. In addition to her two-year reign as the CCMA Female Artist of the Year, Meghan Patrick has been nominated for 8 CCMA awards including Album of the Year nominations for both of her studio albums. She recently received Juno Award nominations for Country Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist. Meghan also recently made history by becoming the first solo female artist to take home the Fans’ Choice Award at the Country Music of Ontario Awards. With her debut album, Grace and Grit generating four Top 20 singles and a Top 10 hit with “Still Loving You,” Meghan Patrick released her sophomore album Country Music Made Me Do It in 2018 to great fanfare. The first single from the album, also titled “Country Music Made Me Do It” reached the Top 5, while the most recent single “Wall Come Down” rocketed to the #1 spot on the country radio charts and “The Bad Guy” was a Top 15 hit. In concert, she’s shared the stage with superstars like Lady Antebellum, Dwight Yoakam, Kip Moore and Martina McBride, as well as performing a duet with Keith Urban at the Timmins Stars & Thunder Festival.

