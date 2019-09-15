DIERKS BENTLEY, JAMEY JOHNSON AND LOCASH ADDED TO SIP HOPE 4 HOPE TOWN BENEFIT CONCERT

Multi-Platinum entertainer Dierks Bentley, award-winning singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson and country duo LOCASH, known for their smash hit “I Love This Life,” are the latest additions to the SIP Hope 4 Hope Town benefit concert taking place at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on Sept. 16. Organized and hosted by songwriter Patrick Davis (founder of SIP and frontman of Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir), in partnership with iHeartCountry, The BIG 98, and The Bobby Bones Show, the concert will provide desperately needed funds to relief efforts in the Bahamas following the destruction of Hurricane Dorian last week. Beginning today at 10am ET, fans can purchase tickets through Ryman.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Benefiting Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts, Tickets to Ryman Concert On Sale Today

Bentley, Johnson and LOCASH join a lineup of remarkable artists, including Darius Rucker, Randy Houser, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Mark Bryan of Hootie & the Blowfish, Devin Dawson and James Otto and more. Some of the acclaimed songwriters slated to appear include Chris Gelbuda (producer for “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” by Meghan Trainor feat. John Legend), Wyatt Durette (“Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band), Channing Wilson (“She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs), Tyler Reeve (“In Case You Didn’t Know” by Brett Young), Django Walker (“Texas on My Mind” by Pat Green).

Songwriters in Paradise (SIP), a music festival featuring some of the best songwriters in the world, has been a fixture in Hope Town on the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas for the past 8 years, and the performers, fans and locals have formed a special bond since the festival began. Sadly, Hope Town and the Abacos were the first place in the Bahamas to receive the brunt of Hurricane Dorian’s fury. Patrick Davis and the rest of the SIP Family immediately stepped up to help out their friends, beginning with a GoFundMe Campaign that has raised over $380,000 to-date. An online auction featuring one-of-a-kind items will also coincide with the event. The GoFundMe Campaign, benefit concert and auction will benefit the overall Hurricane Dorian relief efforts but especially those on the outer Bahamian islands who may not be as quick to receive government aid. Visit Hope4HopeTown.com for more info.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

Doors: 6:30 pm

Show: 7:30 pm

ON SALE: Tuesday, Sept. 10

10am – Ryman.com and Ticketmaster.com

TICKETS: $250 / $60 / $35

SOCIALS: #HOPE4HOPETOWN