Peter Strickland Signs Burning Ground’s Pop Phenom Maeve Steele

Burning Ground Entertainment artist Maeve Steele celebrates the addition of Marathon Talent Agency to her team. Joining forces with Marathon CEO and former Warner Music CMO Peter Strickland, Burning Ground Entertainment delights in announcing the partnership between one of their most prolific pop artists and one of the industry’s most successful players.

“I can’t think of a more capable, trustworthy person to manage Maeve Steele,” asserts Burning Ground CEO Dawn DeJongh, “I cannot wait for this entire team to work together in launching her career to the next level.”

Alongside Burning Ground, Steele crafted and released her debut project MAEVE STEELE-EP— a feat that ultimately led her to industry powerhouse Peter Strickland.

“To say I’m honored to work with Peter Strickland is an understatement,” Steele states, “His level of expertise and experience is honestly secondary to the amount of care and dedication he’s already shown as my new manager. I’m ready to get to work.”

Having managed campaigns for the likes of Blake Shelton, Big & Rich, Faith Hill and more, Strickland has a track record that speaks for itself.

“Maeve first caught my ear with her lyrics. The way she illustrates her own feelings and observations is so rare,” says Strickland, “But I didn’t want her to stop there. Maeve Steele is an artist, she’s meant for this.”

Together, Marathon Talent Agency and Burning Ground Entertainment plan to make Maeve Steele a household name. Stay tuned for new music from Maeve Steele in 2020, and visit www.MaeveSteele.com for more!