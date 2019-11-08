Jason Derulo Releases 2SIDES (SIDE 1)

Global superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo innovatively introduces his first original body of work in four years, 2Sides, with the first half of the project (Side 1) dropping today. It will be completed by (Side 2) early next year. Get it HERE via Warner Records.

This musical endeavor stands out as the culmination of an unbelievable decade-plus journey for Derulo. Along the way, he established himself as one of the most impactful and influential superstars in nearly every corner of the globe, with a staggering total of more than 190 million records sold worldwide and 18 billion-plus streams. For as much as audiences think they know about him, he pulls the curtain back on his darker creative side like never before on these six tracks, which encompass everything from the reflective “F It Up” and island-infused “Talk About Us” [feat. Stefflon Don] to the shimmering send-off “Diamonds.” To share the vibe, he preceded the release with a cinematic trailer shot in Africa. Watch here.

Next up, Derulo appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show on November 12th to discuss 2Sides, his big-screen debut in Cats, and this latest chapter. He’s already plotting his next move in the world of film and television. Stay tuned!

This holiday season, Derulo will join the star-studded cast of Cats (Jennifer Hudson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden), which hits the big screen on December 20th from Universal Pictures.

Off the heels of three platinum albums, 2Sides marks the international star’s first project since 2015’s Everything Is 4. Most recently, Derulo scorched the stage at the Latin American Music Awards with Farruko for an explosive performance of “Mamacita.”

2SIDES (SIDE 1) TRACKLIST

F It Up Talk About Us [feat. Stefflon Don] Best Friend Talk With Your Body Be The One Diamonds

ABOUT JASON DERULO:

With more than 190 million records sold worldwide, Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse singer, songwriter and entertainer. His debut single “Whatcha Say” has now earned 5x platinum status while “Talk Dirty,” “Want To Want Me” “In My Head,” and “Ridin’ Solo” [feat. 2 Chainz] have reached quadruple-platinum status. “Wiggle” [feat. Snoop Dogg] went triple-platinum and “Trumpets” earned a double-platinum certification. Platinum singles include “Marry Me,” “The Other Side,” “It Girl,” and “I Don’t Wanna Go Home.”

Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 18 billion overall and over 6 billion YouTube views. Jason’s single “Colors” served as the Coca-Cola Anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup reaching over 274 million streams across all platforms. At radio, his music has impacted a total audience of 22 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 4.4 billion spins. Jason was a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, is an investor in many enterprises, including Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher, and he has a partnership with Warner Chappell Music through his publishing company, Future History. And now, Jason Derulo is back with his much-anticipated project 2Sides (Side 1) the prequel release complete with six all new bangers, which sets the table for the full length project 2Sides coming in early 2020.