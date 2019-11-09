Billy Ray Cyrus to Perform at Nissan Stadium Nov. 10 for Titans’ Salute to Service
Always a champion for veterans and service members, Billy Ray Cyrus will return to his roots when he performs his self-penned anthemic “Some Gave All” with Voices of Service during the Titans Nov. 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cyrus and Voices of Service, the singing quartet made up of active-duty Army military members and veterans who rose to national fame after advancing to the finale of NBC competition show, “America’s Got Talent,” are joining together ahead of Veterans Day for the Titans’ “Salute to Service.”
Cyrus performed “Some Gave All” with Voices of Service at the America’s Got Talent finale in September.
“Some Gave All” is the title of Cyrus’ first album which debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992.
Voices of Service, comprised of members Ron Henry, Christal Rheams, Jason Hanna and Caleb Green, was formed through the Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), which works to provides military members with opportunities to further their careers in the music industry. The group finished in fifth place on AGT and inspired millions around the country by raising awareness for post-traumatic stress disorder and other issues facing active military members and veterans.
Cyrus is nominated for the CMA’s Musical Event of the Year with Lil Nas X at the Country Music Association Awards Nov. 13 and four awards at the Nov. 24 American Music Awards.
About Billy Ray Cyrus:
Billy Ray Cyrus became a household name over the course of his unprecedented career which spans across music, television and theater. Throughout his nearly three decade career, Cyrus has achieved worldwide success as a singer, songwriter, actor and producer. The Flatwoods, KY native exploded onto the music scene when his first album, Some Gave All, debuted on the all-genre Billboard album chart at No. 1 and stayed there for a record-breaking 17 weeks in 1992. The lead single, “Achy Breaky Heart,” became a phenomenon as the single went multi-platinum. After “Achy Breaky Heart,” Cyrus followed up with back to back hits “It Could’ve Been Me,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” “Wher’m I Gonna Live When I Get Home?” and the anthemic “Some Gave All.” Cyrus knocked himself out of the top Billboard position with the his second No. 1 album, It Won’t Be The Last, featuring smash hits “In the Heart of a Woman,” “Words By Heart” and “Somebody New.” Cyrus followed up with dozens more that defined country music. “To me, my most defining moment in country was being joined by George Jones and Loretta Lynn on my self-penned ‘Country Music Has the Blues,’” said Cyrus. He also enjoyed a successful career as an actor in “Doc” and “Still The King,” as well as the Disney series “Hannah Montana” with his daughter Miley. This year, Cyrus shattered records with Lil Nas X with the global smash, “Old Town Road,” which remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 consecutive weeks. Not only is “Old Town Road (Billy Ray Cyrus remix)” the first song of 2019 to gain the Diamond recognition, it is the first in the RIAA’s history to meet the minimum requirement of 10,000,000 units sold so quickly. Recently, Cyrus took him two MTV VMA Moonmen for Song of the Year and Best Direction, as well as two trophies at the BET Hop Awards for Best Collab, Duo or Group and Single of the Year.
