NMA Winners & A Spring Music Preview

Welcome to a very special Spring Music Preview that showcases many new artists & songs that are at radio during this very special and musical time of year. We have been inundated with new artists and music and it’s so exciting to see all of the magic coming back to radio this year. In this issue we will be highlighting many of the movers and shakers that are really making things happen already in 2019. You can see it in the charts and by the songs building at each and every format. This is an indicator that things are about to get pretty exciting with a lead into the Summer music and the touring season.

We are also putting the spotlight on the Winners for our 2019 New Music Awards . For months now our music subscribers, industry professionals and the general public have had a hand in helping us choose both our nominees and winners for our annual event. A record numbers of votes were cast in multiple categories and it really opened the entire process up to new and exciting artists and bands from both the major label and independent arena. NMW would like to thank all of those that participated in this grand event and to especially send a big congratulations to all of our winners and nominees.

Now that the NMA winners have finally been announced, it’s time to get “back to business” and focus on the artists that are now making their way up our music charts. Please take the time to find out more about many of them in this issue and to see just how they are doing. Some artists are also sending out a special “thank you” to the fans and radio who have had a hand in helping them achieve success over the past year. We applaud them for making that move and they deserve your continued support.