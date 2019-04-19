Zarins Makes Huge Splash With New Song. LINARDS ZARINS CAPTURES 308K STREAMS IN 6 DAYS IN HIS DEBUT SINGLE “GOOD THING”

Linards Zarins is a Latvian-born, Spain-based singer/songwriter who released his debut single “Good Thing” on April 12th, 2019. Since its release, as of April 18th, 2019, the single had 308,696 streams on Spotify alone (May need to update this when you send it out). “Good Thing” was featured on the Pop Trending Spotify playlist at the #7 spot alongside artists such as Billie Elish, Khalid, and Diplo’s, Sia’s, and Labrinth’s group, LSD. Pop Trending counts over 60k followers to its playlist.

“Good Thing” is produced by Platinum-selling producer and songwriter who worked with major label artists such as Axel Johansson (disco:wax), TooManyLeftHands (Warner Music Denmark), Darude (Warner Music Finland), and others. Zarins and Calvin are working together on upcoming releases.

About Linards Zarins

Linards Zarins was born in Latvia and first came to prominence on his country’s version of The X Factor. After the show was over, Zarins experienced tremendous organic growth on Instagram through covers of The Chainsmokers “This Feeling” as well as artists like Ed Sheeran, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber. As of April 2019, Zarins had over 515k followers on the platform as well as over 28k monthly listeners on Spotify.

