NEW MUSIC AWARDS ANNOUNCE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019 NMAs
The 2019 NMA Nominees are . . .
Top40 Single of the Year:
“Mine” Bazzi
“I Like It” Cardi B
“My Oh My” Garrett Young
“Never Be The Same” Camila Cabello
“The Middle” Zedd w/Maren Morris & Grey
“Psycho” Post Malone w/Ty Dolla $ign
“Back To You” Selena Gomez
“In My Blood” Shawn Mendes
“Delicate” Taylor Swift
Top40 Male Artist of the Year:
Bazzi
Charlie Puth
Kehlani
Khalid
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Top40 Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Anne Marie
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Pink
Taylor Swift
Top40 Group of the Year:
5 Seconds Of Summer
Foster The People
Imagine Dragons
Maroon 5
Panic At The Disco
New Top40 Artist of the Year:
Abigail Scott
Barley Station
Bazzi
Bebe Rexha
Dua Lipa
Kehlani
Khalid
Mateo Luka
Steve Obando
New Top40 Group of the year:
Lovelytheband
NF
Panic At The Disco
Picture This
Top40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Barley Station
Brandy Moss Scott
Garrett Young
Mateo Luka
Modern Hype
Top40 Radio Station of the Year:
KKCK – Marshall, MN
KLZY – Salina, KS
KPLT – Paris, TXWEDB – Dublin, GA
KSPI – Stillwater, OK
WAKQ – Paris, TN
WKNY – Kingston, NY
WMQT – Marquette, MI
Top40 PD of the Year:
Bobby Dee/WEDB
Dustin Williams/KMJY
Jay McRae/KSPI
Jim Koski/WMQT
Mike Garcia/KDUC
Top40 MD of the Year:
Dano Dodd/KPLT
Monnie Dodd/KPLT
Russ Berreth/KKCK
Terry Hailey/WWKF
Warren Lawrence/WKNY
Top40 Promotion of the Year:
All Access
KLM
Protocol Entertainment
Team Clermont Promotions
Top40 Record Label of the Year:
Capitol
Epic/Sony
Interscope
RCA/RLG
Universal Republic
AC/Hot AC Single of the Year:
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” Backstreet Boys
“The Way I Am” Charlie Puth
“Read My Mind” Dianne Meinke
“My Oh My” Garrett Young
“Have It All” Jazon Mraz
“Shallow” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“In My Blood” Shawn Mendes
“Africa” Weezer
AC/Hot AC Male Artist of the Year:
Brynn Elliott
Charlie Puth
Garrett Young
George Ezra
Lukas Graham
AC/Hot AC Female Artist of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Brandy Moss Scott
Camila Cabello
Dianne Meinke
Eileen Carey
Selena Gomez
AC/Hot AC Group of the Year:
Barley Station
HoneyChrome
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year:
Abigail Scott
Brynn Elliott
Dean Lewis
Kehlani
Mateo Luka
Steve Obando
Zayn
New AC/Hot AC Group of the Year:
Barley Station
Cher & Andy Garcia
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Swansons
AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Brandy Moss Scott
Devi
Dianne Meinke
Eileen Carey
Garrett Young
AC/Hot AC Radio Station of the Year:
KQCR – Hampton, IA
WATD – Marshfield, MA
WBHC – Hampton, SC
WDNH – Honesdale, PA
WVIN – Bath, NY
WWRR – Scanton, PA
AC/Hot AC PD of the Year:
George Schmitt/WDNH
John Wada/KFMN
Nikki Thunder/KCHE
Ray Ross/WVIN
AC/Hot AC MD of the Year:
John Shea/WATD
Mike Betten/KQCR
Steve Wiley/KTDY
AC/Hot AC Record Label of the Year:
Capitol
Columbia/Sony
RCA/RLG
Reprise/WEA
Country Single of the Year:
“I Lived It” Blake Shelton
“Hide The Wine” Carly Pierce
“Tequila” Dan & Shay
“I Was Jack” Jake Owen
“Girl Like You” Jason Aldean
“Get Along” Kenny Chesney
“Kiss Somebody” Morgan Evans
“Up Down” Morgan Wallen
Country Male Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Jason Aldean
Justin Moore
Kenny Chesney
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Tim McGraw
Country Female Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Irlene Mandrell
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Country Group of the Year:
Al & Trey
Dan & Shay
Dierks Bentley w/Brothers Osborne
Florida Georgia Line
Grayson
Little Big Town
LoCash
Midland
Old Dominion
Rebel Hearts
New Country Artist of the Year:
Jeff Clayborn
Jimmie Allen
Kim Lewis
Luke Combs
Mitchell Tenpenny
Morgan Wallen
Richard Lynch
Riley Green
Taylor Hatchell
New Country Group of the Year:
Barley Station
Big Time Grain Company
Chris Lane & Tori Kelly
Southern Halo
Swansons
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Eileen Carey
Garrett Young
Irlene Mandrell
Kim Lewis
Mary Ann Markarian
Raelynn
Taylor Hatchell
Country Radio Station of the Year:
KFGE – Lincoln, NE
KGKL – San Angelo, TX
KLMJ – Hampton, IA
KTNN – Window Rock, AZ
KQBA – Sante Fe, NM
WAGS – Bishopville, SC
WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA
Country PD of the Year:
Angele Yohn/KCGW
Ed Carter/WLLX
Jim Wolfe/KDOL
Larry Kaszynski/WOCO
Ron Mosley/WKUL
Steve Albertsen/KFGE
Steve Stevens/KDKD
Thurston Clary/WISK
Country MD of the Year:
Michael Daugherty/KWWR
Mike Betten/KLMJ
Nate Chester/KTNN
Country Promotion of the Year:
Alan Young/Alan Young Promotions
Al Brock/Spin Doctors Promotion
Ed Spacek/The Spacek Company
James Williams/James Williams Promotions
Jerry Duncan/Jerry Duncan Promotions
Nancy Tunick/Grassroots Promotion
Country Record Label of the Year:
Atlantic Nashville
Big Machine/Universal
Capitol Nashville
EMI
RCA Nashville
Republic Nashville
WB/WEA
Crossover Artist/Group of the Year:
Al & Trey
Barley Station
Brandy Moss Scott
Eileen Carey
Garrett Young
James Manning
Steve Obando
Swansons
College Promotion of the Year:
AAM
Break Thru Promotions
Howard Rosen Promotion
Planetary Group
Team Clermont
Tinderbox Music
College Record Label of the Year:
Elektra/Asylum
Lava/Republic
Razor & Tie
Vanguard
Record Pool of the Year:
Bigcity DJS
Next Music Group
Pacific Coast DJ Association
Soundworks
Starfleet
Publicity Firm of the Year:
Aristo Media
Hot Schatz PR
Kore PR
Music City Media
Rogers & Cowans
So Much Moore Media
Sweet Talk PR
Internet/Synidcated Radio of the Year:
Breeze
Country Bear
EMM
Hot Country 102
Music 1 Radio
Music Corner
Sound Machine Country
TBN
W&C
Wide Music Country
