NEW MUSIC AWARDS ANNOUNCE NOMINATIONS FOR 2019 NMAs

New Music Weekly has announced the 2019 New Music Award nominations. New Music Weekly pays tribute to both major and independent artists and bands at their annual music award event. Included on the nomination list are radio stations, programmers, record labels and industry professionals.

The 2019 NMA Nominees are . . .

The 2019 NMA Nominees are . . .

Top40 Single of the Year:

“Mine” Bazzi

“I Like It” Cardi B

“My Oh My” Garrett Young

“Never Be The Same” Camila Cabello

“The Middle” Zedd w/Maren Morris & Grey

“Psycho” Post Malone w/Ty Dolla $ign

“Back To You” Selena Gomez

“In My Blood” Shawn Mendes

“Delicate” Taylor Swift

Top40 Male Artist of the Year:

Bazzi

Charlie Puth

Kehlani

Khalid

Post Malone

Shawn Mendes

Top40 Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Anne Marie

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Pink

Taylor Swift

Top40 Group of the Year:

5 Seconds Of Summer

Foster The People

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Panic At The Disco

New Top40 Artist of the Year:

Abigail Scott

Barley Station

Bazzi

Bebe Rexha

Dua Lipa

Kehlani

Khalid

Mateo Luka

Steve Obando

New Top40 Group of the year:

Lovelytheband

NF

Panic At The Disco

Picture This

Top40 Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Barley Station

Brandy Moss Scott

Garrett Young

Mateo Luka

Modern Hype

Top40 Radio Station of the Year:

KKCK – Marshall, MN

KLZY – Salina, KS

KPLT – Paris, TXWEDB – Dublin, GA

KSPI – Stillwater, OK

WAKQ – Paris, TN

WKNY – Kingston, NY

WMQT – Marquette, MI

Top40 PD of the Year:

Bobby Dee/WEDB

Dustin Williams/KMJY

Jay McRae/KSPI

Jim Koski/WMQT

Mike Garcia/KDUC

Top40 MD of the Year:

Dano Dodd/KPLT

Monnie Dodd/KPLT

Russ Berreth/KKCK

Terry Hailey/WWKF

Warren Lawrence/WKNY

Top40 Promotion of the Year:

All Access

KLM

Protocol Entertainment

Team Clermont Promotions

Top40 Record Label of the Year:

Capitol

Epic/Sony

Interscope

RCA/RLG

Universal Republic

AC/Hot AC Single of the Year:

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” Backstreet Boys

“The Way I Am” Charlie Puth

“Read My Mind” Dianne Meinke

“My Oh My” Garrett Young

“Have It All” Jazon Mraz

“Shallow” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“In My Blood” Shawn Mendes

“Africa” Weezer

AC/Hot AC Male Artist of the Year:

Brynn Elliott

Charlie Puth

Garrett Young

George Ezra

Lukas Graham

AC/Hot AC Female Artist of the Year:

Ariana Grande

Brandy Moss Scott

Camila Cabello

Dianne Meinke

Eileen Carey

Selena Gomez

AC/Hot AC Group of the Year:

Barley Station

HoneyChrome

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

New AC/Hot AC Artist of the Year:

Abigail Scott

Brynn Elliott

Dean Lewis

Kehlani

Mateo Luka

Steve Obando

Zayn

New AC/Hot AC Group of the Year:

Barley Station

Cher & Andy Garcia

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Swansons

AC/Hot AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Brandy Moss Scott

Devi

Dianne Meinke

Eileen Carey

Garrett Young

AC/Hot AC Radio Station of the Year:

KQCR – Hampton, IA

WATD – Marshfield, MA

WBHC – Hampton, SC

WDNH – Honesdale, PA

WVIN – Bath, NY

WWRR – Scanton, PA

AC/Hot AC PD of the Year:

George Schmitt/WDNH

John Wada/KFMN

Nikki Thunder/KCHE

Ray Ross/WVIN

AC/Hot AC MD of the Year:

John Shea/WATD

Mike Betten/KQCR

Steve Wiley/KTDY

AC/Hot AC Record Label of the Year:

Capitol

Columbia/Sony

RCA/RLG

Reprise/WEA

Country Single of the Year:

“I Lived It” Blake Shelton

“Hide The Wine” Carly Pierce

“Tequila” Dan & Shay

“I Was Jack” Jake Owen

“Girl Like You” Jason Aldean

“Get Along” Kenny Chesney

“Kiss Somebody” Morgan Evans

“Up Down” Morgan Wallen

Country Male Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Jason Aldean

Justin Moore

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Tim McGraw

Country Female Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Irlene Mandrell

Kelsea Ballerini

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Country Group of the Year:

Al & Trey

Dan & Shay

Dierks Bentley w/Brothers Osborne

Florida Georgia Line

Grayson

Little Big Town

LoCash

Midland

Old Dominion

Rebel Hearts

New Country Artist of the Year:

Jeff Clayborn

Jimmie Allen

Kim Lewis

Luke Combs

Mitchell Tenpenny

Morgan Wallen

Richard Lynch

Riley Green

Taylor Hatchell

New Country Group of the Year:

Barley Station

Big Time Grain Company

Chris Lane & Tori Kelly

Southern Halo

Swansons

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Eileen Carey

Garrett Young

Irlene Mandrell

Kim Lewis

Mary Ann Markarian

Raelynn

Taylor Hatchell

Country Radio Station of the Year:

KFGE – Lincoln, NE

KGKL – San Angelo, TX

KLMJ – Hampton, IA

KTNN – Window Rock, AZ

KQBA – Sante Fe, NM

WAGS – Bishopville, SC

WPPL – Blue Ridge, GA

Country PD of the Year:

Angele Yohn/KCGW

Ed Carter/WLLX

Jim Wolfe/KDOL

Larry Kaszynski/WOCO

Ron Mosley/WKUL

Steve Albertsen/KFGE

Steve Stevens/KDKD

Thurston Clary/WISK

Country MD of the Year:

Michael Daugherty/KWWR

Mike Betten/KLMJ

Nate Chester/KTNN

Country Promotion of the Year:

Alan Young/Alan Young Promotions

Al Brock/Spin Doctors Promotion

Ed Spacek/The Spacek Company

James Williams/James Williams Promotions

Jerry Duncan/Jerry Duncan Promotions

Nancy Tunick/Grassroots Promotion

Country Record Label of the Year:

Atlantic Nashville

Big Machine/Universal

Capitol Nashville

EMI

RCA Nashville

Republic Nashville

WB/WEA

Crossover Artist/Group of the Year:

Al & Trey

Barley Station

Brandy Moss Scott

Eileen Carey

Garrett Young

James Manning

Steve Obando

Swansons

College Promotion of the Year:

AAM

Break Thru Promotions

Howard Rosen Promotion

Planetary Group

Team Clermont

Tinderbox Music

College Record Label of the Year:

Elektra/Asylum

Lava/Republic

Razor & Tie

Vanguard

Record Pool of the Year:

Bigcity DJS

Next Music Group

Pacific Coast DJ Association

Soundworks

Starfleet

Publicity Firm of the Year:

Aristo Media

Hot Schatz PR

Kore PR

Music City Media

Rogers & Cowans

So Much Moore Media

Sweet Talk PR

Internet/Synidcated Radio of the Year:

Breeze

Country Bear

EMM

Hot Country 102

Music 1 Radio

Music Corner

Sound Machine Country

TBN

W&C

Wide Music Country

