Alya Releases “Ten Years of Solitude” A Tribute To Epic Journey Of Self-discovery

Award-winning, independent musician ALYA releases her first full-length album, Ten Years of Solitude. The album is the culmination of a decades long journey for the artist and will be released with the music video for the album’s Heart Shaped Hole.

“Don’t judge it through the prism of musical styles and genres. Judge it with your heart. It is a story about becoming an artist, about challenges I faced. It is not a business card” said Alya

Ten Years of Solitude contain ten songs, one of them, Romano is written and performed in Japanese.

“I have spent the last two years in the studio putting together this puzzle of self-acceptance. Each song in the album has a story; they are each quite different and diverse, but together they carry a strong message – you can do it, even if you are just the only soldier on a field.” says Alya

This winter, the album is also getting a cassette and vinyl releases, as part of a larger project. Listened through the AR ALYA Music App, album can be an experience in a unique, visual, artistic way. Alya is a dedicated philanthropist, and all profits from the Ten Years of Solitude will go to the Naked Heart Foundation and will directly impact their mission to help kids with special needs and learning disabilities.

ABOUT ALYA:

Former journalist Alya is a Russian-born, American artist living and creating music in Los Angeles. Alya’s creativity expands beyond just music, she produces and direct her own videos and art installations. She has gained a growing fan base through her art filled social channels and her band of mysterious mummies. Ethereal but hook-heavy, Alya is a musical chameleon with a singular vision – to entertain, to inspire, and to experience all that life has in store.