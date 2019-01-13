The 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition Kicks Off

The world’s preeminent songwriting competition is now accepting entries. Entries are now accepted for the 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Songwriters vie for a chance to win a top prize of $50,000 worth of cash and merchandise such as music gear.

Entries are now accepted for the 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition. Songwriters and Composers vie for a chance to win a top prize of $50,000 worth of cash and merchandise such as music gear. Winning songs will be receiving radio airplay. Songwriters can enter in 15 different song categories such as: Pop, Rock/Alt, Folk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Instrumental, etc.

GRAMMY NOMINATION

USA Songwriting Competition Honorable Mention winner (2017 Competition) and finalist (2018 Competition) Lucy Kalantari of New York, NY is nominated for a Grammy for “Best Children’s Album”. Her album “All The Sounds” by Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats are nominated for in the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Lucy Kalantari is an award winning children’s artist based in Brooklyn, New York, making jazz age inspired music for families. Since the Fall 2017 Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats has been featured on Sprout House, the musically-infused programming block on Universal Kids. Her songs are on steady rotation on SiriusXM Kids Place Live and other family radio programs around the country.

USA Songwriting Competition is sponsored by: D’Addario Strings, Godin Guitars, Acoustic Guitar Magazine, New Music Weekly, Loggins Promotion, Airplay Access, Audio-Technica, FL Software, Sonoma Wireworks, Berklee College of Music, DiscMakers, CDBaby, StoryBlocks, School of Rock, Final Mix Software and more.

CURRENT WINNERS

Singer Songwriter David Wilcox (pictured) won the top award (Overall Grand Prize) as well as Best Folk Song award at the 23rd Annual USA Songwriting Competition. David is now 20 Albums into a career marked by personal revelation and wildly loyal fans. Considered a ‘songwriter’s songwriter’, his lyrical insight is matched by a smooth baritone voice, virtuosic guitar chops, and creative open tunings. Wilcox was a winner of the Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk award in 1988, and by 1990 his A&M Records debut had sold over 100,000 copies. Another A&M Records release “Big Horizon” charted on the Billboard 200 Album Charts. His latest album, “The View From the Edge” was released earlier this year, and many people consider it among his finest work to date.

“I’m grateful my song was selected winner of the top prize in the USA Songwriting competition. This recognition inspires me to continue the work. I love the process of writing, and this will help me follow through when the next song idea pops into my head. Thanks to the judges, and thank you to everyone at the competition for supporting the art of songwriting”, said a very jubilant David Wilcox, who is currently on tour promoting his current album. A dedicated and consummate songwriter, whose work has been covered by KD Lang and others, David often teaches the art songwriting at workshops.

The Overall Second Prize of the USA Songwriting Competition went to William Carpenter, Robert Gillies and Art Andranikyan, from the rock group “Ships Have Sailed.” The Los Angeles based group won with their song “Let’s Just Dance”.

The Overall Third Prize went to Michael McDaniel, Mike DeCole, J Isaac and Robbie Rob of Minneapolis, MN, who wrote the song “Man 4 Me”.

ABOUT USA SONGWRITING COMPETITION

USA Songwriting Competition has a long history of having winners getting recording and publishing contracts, have their songs placed on the charts as well as having their songs placed on film and television, and winning Grammy Awards.

2013 winner American Authors were signed to Island Records, and hit #1 on the Billboard Charts and went Double Platinum. The top two winners of 2011: Nenna Yvonne and Alexander Cardinale were signed to Interscope Records after their win. The 2007 winner Ari Gold hit Top 10 on the Billboard charts with his winning song. The 2005 Winner of the Country category had his winning song cut by Country Superstar Faith Hill. The 2005 winner of the Pop category was signed by Interscope Records; she went on to hit Top 10 on the Billboard 200 Album charts. Our 2008 winner appeared on David Letterman TV show and was signed to a record label.

Christopher Tinn (USA Songwriting Competition First Prize winner, Instrumental category in 2014, Finalist in 2010) won two Grammy Awards for his classical crossover album Calling All Dawns in 2011.

Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer (USA Songwriting Competition 2011 First Prize winner, Children’s music category) have earned two Grammy Awards for their recordings “cELLAbration: a Tribute to Ella Jenkins” in 2004 and for “Bon Appétit!” in 2005. Their CDs “Postcards” and “Banjo Talkin’” were both Grammy Awards nominated in the Best Traditional Folk Album category. They have received a total of 12 Grammy nominations so far.

In its landmark year, the 24th Annual USA Songwriting Competition is currently accepting entries. For more information, visit: https://www.songwriting.net/

