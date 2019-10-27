Matt Williams Engages 1 Million Fans With Highly Anticipated New Single “Used”

Today, Matt Williams released “Used,” his newest Contemporary Country Single. Matt is the most known “unknown” country artist who boasts nearly 1 million engaged fans on social media who earned their following one by one through sharing his passion for music, poetic song writing and high-energy performances. Matt has been topping the charts. His last single “Rain Down Sunshine,” topped the National Radio Hits Country Charts, New Music Weekly Country Radio Charts and AC/Hot AC Top 20.

Music insiders anticipate “Used” will continue radio airplay chart topping momentum and foster engagement from his loyal social media fans who have demonstrated their support and love of his music. The numbers say it all. Matt has had over 15,000,000 views across YouTube and 30,000,000 views on his recording of “Simple Southern Life.” Simply by posting this song on Facebook after recording it in his basement on his iPhone.

“’Used’ is about the bitter/sweet feelings that a man has about being USED by a woman. This guy knows he will never have a relationship with this woman, and that he will only be her ‘Go to Guy,’ but although he’s sad, he is living with it,” said Matt Williams, Combat Veteran who’s American Made…Southern Raised.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

Nearly 1,000,000 engaged social media followers across all platforms

45,000,000+ Facebook video views

42,000+ Subscribers on YouTube

15,000,000+ views across YouTube

Full partnership with Ariat International, Inc as an Ariat Artist

5,000+ physical units sold

Editorial Playlist support from Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify

“Back to Me – EP” debuted at number 7 on the iTunes Country Charts

Opened up for Billy Ray Cyrus & Walker Hayes in the last two months

MUSIC MILESTONES:

Hit #1 on National Radio Hits Country Charts (2x in a row…still going)

Hit #1 on New Music Weekly Country Radio Charts (2x in a row still going)

Hit #1 on AC/Hot AC Top 20 U.S Region Radio Chart

Hit #2 on Country Digital Indie Music – Singles Chart

Hit #2 New Music Weekly Country Digital

PRESS SUPPORT:

Country Thang Daily

Country Rebel

Nash County Daily

Veteran Sound Project

Six Shooter Country

Digital Journal (Markos Papadatos)

NYCountry Swag

SPOTIFY EXPOSURE:

Support from Spotify Editorial “New Music Nashville” playlist

Spotify catalog has over 1.2million+ streams 5,000+ followers on Spotify

ABOUT MATT WILLIAMS:

Matt Williams is so much about music, that when he cuts himself, he bleeds music. He played the drums at the age of two and began songwriting as soon as he could write. He is a Combat Veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and earned the Purple Heart Award. For Matt, sharing his music is his passion and his calling. His storytelling connects with fans to soothe, to help, to heal and to inspire them. Matt Williams is the most known “unknown” Contemporary Country Artist today, just ask his nearly 1 million fans on social media.

Matt Williams – American Made, Southern Raised – www.MattWilliamsOfficial.com.

