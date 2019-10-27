Matt Williams Engages 1 Million Fans With Highly Anticipated New Single “Used”
Today, Matt Williams released “Used,” his newest Contemporary Country Single. Matt is the most known “unknown” country artist who boasts nearly 1 million engaged fans on social media who earned their following one by one through sharing his passion for music, poetic song writing and high-energy performances. Matt has been topping the charts. His last single “Rain Down Sunshine,” topped the National Radio Hits Country Charts, New Music Weekly Country Radio Charts and AC/Hot AC Top 20.
Music insiders anticipate “Used” will continue radio airplay chart topping momentum and foster engagement from his loyal social media fans who have demonstrated their support and love of his music. The numbers say it all. Matt has had over 15,000,000 views across YouTube and 30,000,000 views on his recording of “Simple Southern Life.” Simply by posting this song on Facebook after recording it in his basement on his iPhone.
“’Used’ is about the bitter/sweet feelings that a man has about being USED by a woman. This guy knows he will never have a relationship with this woman, and that he will only be her ‘Go to Guy,’ but although he’s sad, he is living with it,” said Matt Williams, Combat Veteran who’s American Made…Southern Raised.
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:
- Nearly 1,000,000 engaged social media followers across all platforms
- 45,000,000+ Facebook video views
- 42,000+ Subscribers on YouTube
- 15,000,000+ views across YouTube
- Full partnership with Ariat International, Inc as an Ariat Artist
- 5,000+ physical units sold
- Editorial Playlist support from Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify
- “Back to Me – EP” debuted at number 7 on the iTunes Country Charts
- Opened up for Billy Ray Cyrus & Walker Hayes in the last two months
MUSIC MILESTONES:
- Hit #1 on National Radio Hits Country Charts (2x in a row…still going)
- Hit #1 on New Music Weekly Country Radio Charts (2x in a row still going)
- Hit #1 on AC/Hot AC Top 20 U.S Region Radio Chart
- Hit #2 on Country Digital Indie Music – Singles Chart
- Hit #2 New Music Weekly Country Digital
PRESS SUPPORT:
- Country Thang Daily
- Country Rebel
- Nash County Daily
- Veteran Sound Project
- Six Shooter Country
- Digital Journal (Markos Papadatos)
- NYCountry Swag
SPOTIFY EXPOSURE:
- Support from Spotify Editorial “New Music Nashville” playlist
- Spotify catalog has over 1.2million+ streams 5,000+ followers on Spotify
ABOUT MATT WILLIAMS:
Matt Williams is so much about music, that when he cuts himself, he bleeds music. He played the drums at the age of two and began songwriting as soon as he could write. He is a Combat Veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and earned the Purple Heart Award. For Matt, sharing his music is his passion and his calling. His storytelling connects with fans to soothe, to help, to heal and to inspire them. Matt Williams is the most known “unknown” Contemporary Country Artist today, just ask his nearly 1 million fans on social media.
Matt Williams – American Made, Southern Raised – www.MattWilliamsOfficial.com.
Radio Promotion:
Loggins Promotion
Tel: 310-325-2800
staff@logginspromotion.com
Publicity/PR:
Backstage Entertainment
staff@backstageentertainment.net
Sonic Seven Communications
Tel: 310.984.6834
Sstewart@SonicSeven.LA
Backstage Entertainment – 5018 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220 – United States
backstageentertainment.net – staff@backstageentertainment.net
We sent this message to existing customers. If you no longer wish to receive these emails, click Unsubscribe.
©2019 Backstage Entertainment. All rights reserved.