Caroline Watkins Releases Debut Song “Drunk Girls In Bathrooms”

Singer/Songwriter Caroline Watkins, who signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music before she graduated from high school, has released her debut song “Drunk Girls In Bathrooms.” The song is the first of several new songs from the Nashville native slated for release in 2019. Watkins music is produced by Jason Massey, who co-produced Kelsea Ballerini’s first 2 projects. Caroline Watkins on “Drunk Girls In Bathrooms:”

“Drunk girls in bathrooms is a song that definitely comes from a lot of personal experience. There’s a karaoke bar in Nashville that my friends and I always go to, and one night we were talking about how no matter who we meet there, the “drunk girls” in the bathroom are always so nice to each other. I started thinking about how that’s true in any bar bathroom, anywhere – we are always either complimenting each other or telling a random stranger not to text her ex or helping someone get the vodka-cran stain out of her jeans. I love that, and I wish we were all like that all the time, so I went home and wrote ‘Drunk Girls in Bathrooms’ – almost as a joke, and then all of a sudden it became so much more than just a funny little song. And the fact that it resonates so well with so many girls when I play it live, just tells me that so many other girls agree”

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Liz Rose on Caroline Watkins adds: “Caroline Watkins is truly an original! A singer/ songwriter that has a big future ahead.”

In addition to writing for Warner/Chappell, Watkins is represented by Creative Artists Agency.

"Drunk Girls In Bathrooms" can be found at all major online retailers.

www.carolinewatkins.com