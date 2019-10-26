Dido: Special Deluxe Edition of ‘Still On My Mind’

Following the announcement that Dido’s debut album ‘No Angel’ is number 9 in the UK’s best-selling albums of the 21st Century, Dido today releases a beautiful stripped back live version of her hit single and fan favorite ‘White Flag’ – out now on BMG.

Watch the video for ‘White Flag (Live Acoustic) HERE

2019 has been quite a year for Dido. The release of her acclaimed album ‘Still On Mind’ in March quickly led to her becoming the best-selling UK solo female artist of the year and she also embarked on her first tour for 15 years in May. Now she is releasing the special deluxe edition of ‘Still On My Mind’ out November 15th on BMG. The album also features haunting acoustic versions of mega hit ‘Thank You’ and ‘Hurricanes’ as well as brand new tracks “Just Because” and “This Is Love.”

Currently rehearsing for the second leg of her ‘Still On My Mind’ tour, Dido returns to the UK for a string of dates later this year following shows in South America, Mexico and Europe. Dido plays the following UK dates:

November

Thu 28th Birmingham, Arena

Sat 30th Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

December

Tue 3rd Manchester, Apollo

Wed 4th Brighton Centre

Thu 5th Ipswich, Regent Theatre

Sat 7th Sheffield, City Hall

Sun 8th London, Hammersmith Apollo