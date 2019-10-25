Berhana Drops Cinematic Debut LP ‘HAN’

Berhana releases his debut full-length ‘HAN’ via EQT Recordings (Masego, JPEGMAFIA). One of the most exciting R&B artists working right now flexes his range and cinematic vision on this psychedelic collage of alternative R&B. A promising collection of songs from a rising talent that’s moved relatively under-the-radar, Berhana’s debut is a soulful dance fantasia filled with fast-paced walls of sound and funktronic reflections of desire, ranging from “soul-infused trips” (Billboard) like single “Lucky Strike” to complex psychedelic-disco jams (lead single Health Food).

Listen/share here: http://smarturl.it/BerhanaHAN

Berhana also releases his video for latest single “G2g.” A rock-driven tale of love gone wrong bolstered by fast-paced drums and guitar, the video crafts a claustrophobic, Lynchian landscape veering between Berhana in bed with a lover and running through a seemingly endless tunnel. “I got it bad / I gotta go” Berhana drones over fast-paced drums as the song ramps up to a gentle crescendo: an instrumental psych-rock outro that wouldn’t feel out of place in a Tame Impala song—and with the visuals to match.

Watch/ share here: http://smarturl.it/G2gVideo

“G2g” is the latest single off ‘HAN,’ following “I Been” ft. K-pop singer Crush and “Lucky Strike,” which Billboard calls “a soul-infused trip” and lead single “Health Food,” described by Complex as a swirl of “psychedelia, disco, and funk influences.”

Berhana has played Pitchfork Festival, Governor’s Ball, Firefly, Forecastle, Smokin’ Grooves and Osheaga with his unique live blend of funkadelia. Accompanied by a four-piece band and playing his largest venues to date, Berhana’s bi-coastal run of Fall US tour dates will kick off November 21st in Dallas. Full tour routing below.

‘HAN’ Tracklisting

HAN Golden *002 Drnuk I Been ft. Crush *003 Lucky Strike *004 Health Food G2g California Flasbhack *005 I Wasn’t Told

Upcoming Berhana Tour Dates:

Thursday, November 21 — House of Blues | Cambridge Room — Dallas,TX

Friday, November 22 — Parish — Austin, TX

Saturday, November 23 — House of Blues | Bronze Peacock Room — Houston, TX

Wednesday, November 27 — Terminal West — Atlanta, Georgia

Saturday, November 30 — U Street Music Hall — Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, December 3 — Elsewhere — Brooklyn, NY

Thursday, December 5 — Reggies Rock Club — Chicago, IL

Friday, December 6 — Velvet Underground — Toronto, ON

Tuesday, December 10 — Great American Music Hall — San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, December 11 — El Rey Theatre — Los Angeles, CA