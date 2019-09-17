LAUREN DAIGLE KICKS OFF 2020 WITH FIRST HEADLINING ARENA TOUR

Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle, who has sold out every one of her shows to date, will open 2020 with her first headlining arena tour, the “Lauren Daigle World Tour.”  It follows nearly 70 sold out performances that have taken place since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning album, Look Up Child.

The forty four-city “Lauren Daigle World Tour,” kicks off January 18th in Melbourne, Australia and will include a performance at New Zealand’s Festival One. It will then launch in the US on February 20th in Pensacola, Florida and will include stops in New York, Nashville, Houston, Boston, Dallas and north of the border in Toronto and Montreal. The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” wraps with a special performance in Lauren’s hometown of Lafayette, LA at the CAJUNDOME.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in the U.S. and Canada before the general public beginning Tuesday, September 17th at 12 PM local time through Thursday, September 19th at 10 PM local time. A limited number of VIP Packages will be available to purchase. These exclusive offers include an amazing selection of tickets, access to a preshow song performance and Q&A with Lauren Daigle, a limited-edition tour poster, custom merchandise and more! Tickets will go sale to the general public in US & Canada on September 20th at 10 am local time at www.laurendaigle.com/tour

“This year has been life changing,” said Daigle.  “There’s no better feeling than to be able to look out from the stage and see how people have connected with the songs on this album.  Our shows feel like one big party of togetherness, and I can’t wait to create a whole new tour for 2020.  It’s going to be so much fun!”

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” features an all new stage production, design and set list that will be highlighted by Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling #1 single “You Say,” as well as tracks from her previous platinum-selling album, How Can It Be.  Folk/soul duo JOHNNYSWIM will join Daigle on select US dates.

To exclusively announce the upcoming dates, iHeartMedia’s LiteFM on-air personalities, Cubby and Christine, hosted an iHeartRadio Special Announcement with Daigle at iHeartMedia headquarters in New York. The event included an intimate performance and Q&A which streamed live on iHeartRadio’s YouTube. In addition, iHeartMedia will broadcast portions of the Q&A on LiteFM on September 17th.

Lauren Daigle World Tour

DATE VENUE CITY
January 18th Palais Theatre Melbourne, VIC, Australia
January 19th Enmore Theatre Sydney, NSW, Australia
January 22nd Fortitude Music Hall Brisbane, QLD, Australia
January 24th Festival One Hamilton, New Zealand
January 25th James Hay Theatre Christchurch, New Zealand
February 20th Pensacola Bay Center Pensacola, FL
February 21st VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL
February 22nd Bojangles’ Coliseum Charlotte, NC
February 27th Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, SC
February 28th Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
February 29th Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, NC
March 5th American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
March 6th Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
March 7th CenturyLink Center Bossier City, LA
March 12th Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, MI
March 13th Ford Center Evansville, IN
March 14th Grossinger Motors Arena Bloomington, IL
March 15th Huntington Center Toledo, OH
April 30th Rupp Arena Lexington, KY
May 1st Berglund Center Roanoke, VA
May 7th State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
May 8th Amway Center Orlando, FL
May 9th BB&T Center Sunrise, FL
May 14th CHI Health Center Omaha, NE
May 15th Target Center Minneapolis, MN
May 16th Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, SD
May 28th Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
May 29th Chaifetz Arena St. Louis, MO
May 30th Resch Center Green Bay, WI
June 18th Allstate Arena Rosemont, IL
June 19th Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Fort Wayne, IN
June 20th Bridgestone Arena Nashville, TN
June 25th Madison Square Garden New York, NY
June 26th Agganis Arena Boston, MA
June 27th XL Center Hartford, CT
July 1st Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza Wilkes-Barre, PA
July 2nd Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON
July 3rd Bell Centre Montreal, QC
July 9th PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, PA
July 10th Giant Center Hershey, PA
July 11th Scope Arena Norfolk, VA
July 16th Toyota Center Houston, TX
July 17th Frank Erwin Center Austin, TX
July 18th CAJUNDOME Lafayette, LA