HOMETOWN RISING ATTRACTS MORE THAN 70,000 IN ATTENDANCE FOR FIRST-EVER COUNTRY MUSIC & BOURBON FESTIVAL

Hometown Rising, the first-ever Country Music & Bourbon Festival, produced by premier independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents, welcomed a SOLD OUT crowd of 70,000 that experienced over 30 acts, including performances by Tim McGraw, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Dwight Yokam, Trace Adkins, Lindsay Ell and many more.

In addition to performances on two side-by-side main stages September 14-15 at the Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, fans enjoyed non-stop entertainment coupled with one-of-a-kind food and beverage options including bourbon selections from nearly two dozen distilleries, a variety of culinary dishes inspired by Kentucky flavors and a range of onsite experiences.

“Hometown Rising was our first-ever country music festival and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have delivered two days of great music and incredible bourbon – two of Louisville’s cornerstones. We’re fans first and this was all about bringing a unique, tailored experience to the country music community. Thank you to the fans, artists and our partners for making our dream a reality,” shared DWP Founder Danny Wimmer.

Local news station WHAS 11 said of Hometown Rising, “[Danny Wimmer Presents] hit the right note. They have combined Louisville’s food scene with an incredible bourbon experience. They made sure a part of the city is ingrained in every single piece of the festival sights. It’s a splash of southern with Kentucky culture, bringing the traditional feel of country but adding a modern flair.”

Hometown Rising kicked off Danny Wimmer Presents’ Louisville Trifesta series, which continues with Bourbon & Beyond September 20-22 and Louder Than Life September 27-29. Tickets are still available at www.bourbonandbeyond.com and www.louderthanlifefestival.com.

Hometown Rising’s centerpiece, Kroger’s Big Bourbon Bar presented by Louisville Courier Journal, featured more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries, and a unique opportunity to enjoy bourbons and exclusive one-time specialty cocktails from 1792, Angel’s Envy, Barrell Bourbon, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jefferson’s, Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon, Kentucky Peerless, Michter’s, Rebel Yell, Old Forester, Stonehammer and Wild Turkey.

As part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ innovative partnership and Kroger’s commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, 25 cents from every Hometown Rising ticket was donated directly to Dare to Care Food Bank (www.daretocare.org).

Fred Minnick’s Mini Bar–hosted by the Hometown Rising bourbon curator, bourbon author/expert, and Amazon Prime host (Bourbon Up)–showcased craft selections from Louisville’s world-renowned distilleries. Acclaimed Louisville whiskey bar The Silver Dollar operated The Hunter’s Club, where attendees found vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s, as well as contemporary collectibles.

In addition to performances from top music artists and various onsite attractions, attendees at Hometown Rising enjoyed a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings that celebrated menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky. Selections from local and regional restaurants were curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire.

Hometown Rising partners included 291 Colorado Whiskey, 1792, Angel’s Envy, Balcones Distilling, Barrell Bourbon, Boone County Distilling, Bud Light, Catoctin Creek, Cooper and Thief, Coopers’ Craft, Eagle Nest Outfitters, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Four Roses Bourbon, Fxck Cancer, Jack Daniel’s, Jeptha Creed, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Kentucky Tourism, Knob Creek, Kroger, Larceny, Louisville Tourism, Maker’s Mark, Metro by T-Mobile, Michter’s, Mint Julep Experiences, Monster Energy, Rebel Yell, Robert Mondavi Private Select, Old Forester, Smooth Ambler Contradiction, Stella Artois, Stonehammer, Southern Comfort, The Music Experience, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, US Marine Corps, Vendome, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve and Zyn.

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

Hometown Rising is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination rock music festivals in America. DWP events include Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Chicago Open Air, Epicenter Festival, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

For more information on Hometown Rising, please visit:

Website: HometownRising.com

Facebook: @HometownRising

Instagram: @HometownRising

Twitter: @HometownRising

Hashtag: #HometownRising