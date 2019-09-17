Milky Chance’s New Single “The Game” Out Now

Germany’s platinum-selling, billions-streaming electronic pop duo — releases “The Game.” This dreamy track is the latest single off their anticipated third album, Mind The Moon, out November 15 on BMG in North America. The song epitomizes the band’s signature blend of reggae, chillout, and rock that has taken over stages around the world and late-night TV like Fallon, Kimmel, and Conan.

The band explains “The Game” as “That feeling of not knowing how to manage your relentlessly changing life. One moment you’re building something you’re at peace with, and then with one change, the stability is all gone. It’s probably easier to learn to swim than build your own island.”

Mind The Moon also includes the recent track “Daydreaming” featuring Tash Sultana. Just two weeks old, the song already has three million Spotify streams. “The Game” sits nicely beside the dripping sonic textures of “Daydreaming” as both preview the exciting depth of Mind The Moon.

Milky Chance is Clemens Rehbein and Philipp Dausch, a duo that already has achieved so much with just two albums, Sadnecessary and Blossom. “Stolen Dance,” the hit that started it all, is a global phenomenon that peaked at No. 1 on Shazam and became a nonstop playlist favorite on BBC Radio 1. Other major singles “Cocoon” and “Doing Good” have been played during sets in over 40 countries. Already veterans of famous festivals like Glastonbury and Coachella, the duo will hit the road soon to play new music. Live dates to be announced soon.

Mind The Moon Tracklist:

Fado

Oh Mama

The Game

Rush (feat Témé Tan)

Long Run

Daydreaming (feat. Tash Sultana)

We Didn’t Make It To The Moon

Eden’s House (feat. Ladysmith Black Mambazo)

Scarlet Paintings

Right From Here

Fallen

Window

