Country Radio Broadcasters Announces Fifth Installment of CRS360 Webinar Series

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) will present the latest installment of its CRS360 webinar series on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. (CT), with an episode titled, “Continuous Diary Market Measurement: An Update.”

Nielsen’s plan to implement continuous measurement in 46 diary markets was first announced early in 2019, with details on the rollout previewed during a Country Radio Seminar (CRS) session in February, hosted by Nielsen VP/Audience Insights Jon Miller. Episode #5 of CRS360 will once again feature Miller, sharing what the initial August results have revealed so far. He’ll be joined by programming consultant Joel Raab, whose client roster includes markets in these newly measured markets. This session will be moderated by Midwest Communications Corporate Country Brand Strategist Tom Baldrica, who will continue to serve as a core moderator at CRS 2020.

“Back in February, CRS, with the help of Nielsen, offered a preliminary look at how continuous measurement would be executed in these diary markets,” commented CRB Executive Director, RJ Curtis. “With early data results now coming in, we aim to share insights that will help these PDs implement and analyze that information, to serve their listeners and communities. Remember, a large number of incredibly talented CRS attendees are comprised of programmers from smaller markets; it’s incumbent upon CRS to always provide useful takeaways for all our radio constituents.”

CRS 2020, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Friday, Feb. 21 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville. To register, click here. For more information, please visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.