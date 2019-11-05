Larry Fleet Asks Who “Lied About Love”

Big Loud Records’ soulful Country crooner LARRY FLEET is giving the next glimpse into his forthcoming debut with “Lied About Love” – available today across all digital platforms.

“Lied About Love” smolders with Fleet’s powerhouse vocal performance and a swampy, Southern Rock guitar. The Tennessee-native shows a romantic side on the sultry tune with lyrics that set the record straight on what true love feels like, penned by Joe Ginsberg, Logan Wall and Bruce Wallace.

LISTEN TO “LIED ABOUT LOVE” HERE

The song is the latest look at Fleet’s upcoming full-length project, WORKIN’ HARD, produced by Joey Moi. Out November 8, WORKIN’ HARD also features the recently released toe-tapping, banjo-filled track “Tied Down.” Tying the album together is Fleet’s masterful voice, which finds the sweet spot between Classic Country and the contemporary sounds of today.

WORKIN’ HARD Track Listing:

1. “Tied Down” (Will Bundy, Larry Fleet, Jim McCormick)

2. “Somethin’ Cold, Somewhere Hot” (Will Bundy, Larry Fleet, Brett James)

3. “Lied About Love” (Joe Ginsberg, Logan Wall, Bruce Wallace)

4. “Mix ‘Em With Whiskey” (Ryan Beaver, Rodney Clawson, Andrew DeRoberts, Adam Hambrick)

5. “Baby, You Do” (Larry Fleet, Joe Ginsberg, Logan Wall)

6. “Best That I Got” (Larry Fleet, David Frasier, Justin Weaver)

7. “Boys With Nothin’” (Will Bundy, Larry Fleet, Josh Miller)

8. “Workin’ Hard” (Rhett Akins, Will Bundy, Larry Fleet)

This weekend, Fleet will share the stage with Jake Owen, Jimmy Buffett, Chase Rice and more at the SOLD-OUT 9th Annual “Homemade Concert” to benefit the Jake Owen Foundation on November 2 in Vero Beach, FL.

For more information on Larry Fleet and upcoming tour dates, visit LarryFleet.com. Reach out to him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT LARRY FLEET:

Blue-collar, Tennessee-native Larry Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, Fleet spent tireless hours working construction jobs – never losing his dream of making music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road with Owen. Not long after, Fleet was sharing the stage with a living legend – and one of his heroes – Willie Nelson. Etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths including Rhett Akins, Brett James and Kendell Marvel, the hard-working family man (and father of newborn son, Waylon) is now poised for Country stardom with WORKIN’ HARD – his aptly-titled forthcoming debut album on Big Loud Records. WORKIN’ HARD, produced by studio ace Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen), will be available November 8.