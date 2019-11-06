T. Graham Brown Set To Guest Host LIVE WIRE On SiriusXM Prime

Country hit-maker T. Graham Brown’s LIVE WIRE on SiriusXM’s Prime Country, Channel 58 will debut new episodes for November, starting Wednesday, November 6th at 10/9c, featuring an in interview with country music icon Marty Stuart. LIVE WIRE is a one hour show that showcases live cuts & interviews with some of T. Graham Brown’s closest friends and heroes, sharing fun stories about life on the road.



“Brother Marty Stuart stopped by to visit me in the studio to talk about live music and the unusual way his album Live At The Ryman came to be,” said T. Graham Brown. “We have loved each other for almost 40 years and always do a lot of laughing when we are together. I’m a huge fan and stand in awe at his achievements in and for country music. Marty is 100% the real deal and a real friend.”

With continued airings throughout November the show will also feature live cuts from artists including Hank Williams Jr., Shania Twain, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Blackhawk, and T. Graham Brown, including an interview and live cuts from Marty Stuart. Listen closely to hear never-before-told stories and rare live performances from your favorite Prime Country superstars!

Additional airings in November include:

Thursday, November 7th at 3pm ET / 2pm CT

Sunday, November 10th at 12am ET / 11pm CT

Sunday, November 10th at 11am ET/ 10am CT

Tuesday, November 19th at 3am ET / 2am CT

Thursday, November 21st at 8pm ET / 7pm CT

Monday, November 25th at NOON ET / 11am CT

T. Graham Brown on Tour:

NOV 07 – Silverado Ranch / Abilene, Texas

NOV 09 – Wellington Ritz Theatre Inc. / Wellington, Texas

NOV 29 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

DEC 08 – Wittmann Assembly of God / Wittmann, Ariz.

JAN 23 – The Palms RV Resort / Yuma, Ariz.

JAN 26 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 28 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 29 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 30 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 31 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 01 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 02 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

FEB 05 – The Grand Ole Opry House / Nashville, Tenn.

MAR 07 – Mill Town Music Hall / Bremen, Ga.

MAR 11 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

For T. Graham Brown’s most updated concert calendar visit tgrahambrown.com

About T. Graham Brown:

T. Graham Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots.

In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. T. Graham Brown still actively tours throughout the year, including multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry and television appearances such as “Larry’s Country Diner” and “Country’s Family Reunion.” Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.

For more information, visit www.tgrahambrown.com.