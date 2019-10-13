Karen Waldrup’s “Me Again,” The Raw And Real Heartfelt Ballad Featuring William Michael Morgan, Slated For Release

Charismatic entertainer Karen Waldrup is set to release “Me Again,” her most vulnerable and personal single to date, featuring William Michael Morgan on November 1. The single, penned by Waldrup and hit songwriters Danny Wells and Philip White, is a shout-out to all of those people that make a massive difference in lives of others. 2018 was a very tough year personally and professionally for Waldrup but she had an incredible support system around her that really pushed and encouraged her to get back to herself.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the song because it’s a heartfelt sentiment for all my supporters that stuck with me through some of the hardest times of my life” explains Waldrup. “Everybody who believed in me continued to believe in me despite circumstances and ‘Me Again’ was born in response to that.”

Waldrup began performing “Me Again” during her live shows this summer and garnered countless standing ovations which prompted her to record the song. Waldrup teamed up with award-winning producer Dave Brainard to create the hauntingly beautiful track with a traditional country vibe with Bruce Bouton on steel guitar. William Michael Morgan’s smooth collaborative vocals add another layer to the throw-back vibe.

“I’ve always loved Karen’s music,” says Morgan. “We’ve both made a stand for country music and the first time I heard ‘Me Again,’ I just knew this is her time. To be a part of it, is truly an honor.”

In celebration of the single release, Waldrup is launching the “Me Again” mini tour that will wrap with an intimate Nashville performance at Analog at the Hutton Hotel on November 6 presented by Country Rebel. Morgan will join her for a performance of “Me Again.”

Tour Dates

October 18 – 20 Port St. Joe, FL

October 24 Bremen, GA – SOLD OUT

October 31 New Orleans, LA

November 1 LaFayette, LA

November 6 Nashville, TN

For VIP experiences, tickets and additional information, visit www.karenwaldrup.com.

About William Michael Morgan

After signing his major-label deal at the tender age of 19, Morgan began by hitting the top of the radio charts, landing at No. 1 on Mediabase with the Gold-certified “I Met a Girl.” He then released an acclaimed EP and earned a Billboard Top 5 with his album debut, Vinyl. He has performed more than 65 times on the Grand Ole Opry.

About Karen Waldrup

New Orleans native Karen Waldrup is a triple threat musician, songwriter and recording artist known for her thrilling performances and nostalgically new style of country music.

Waldrup has spent the last few years touring the world performing thousands of shows everywhere from Long Beach, CA to Dublin, Ireland and is now a true viral sensation with her social media videos gaining mass appeal and more than 300 million views. Waldrup is the subject of “Waldrup Wednesdays,” the hugely popular weekly video series on Country Rebel’s Facebook page.

Waldrup recently won four Nashville Industry Music Awards (NIMA) for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for “Warm in Your Sunshine,” Best Live Country Performer and Best Country Solo Artist Female. In 2017, she won 3 NIMA awards for Best Live Country Performer, Best Video and Best Country Solo Artist Female and she also landed an original song in the motion picture ‘Scales: Mermaids are Real’.

Waldrup is a 2018 / 2019 Weather Guard Nation Brand Ambassador as well as a brand partner with BingeNetworks, Epiphone Guitars, FabFitFun, MAC Makeup and many others.

Waldrup has been featured on Hallmark Channel, Bravo TV’s Platinum Hit, NASCAR ESPN LIVE, the NFL Experience Super Bowl XLVII and hundreds of other outlets worldwide.

Waldrup’s album Justified is available everywhere now. Her newest single “Me Again” featuring William Micahel Morgan is slated for release on November 1.

Cover art photo credit: Walter White