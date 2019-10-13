Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin Drop New Track & Video “RITMO”

Pacing for the most-anticipated comeback in recent memory, Black Eyed Peas resurface with a smash on par with their legendary run of hits…

The six-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, genre-bending pioneers x history-making reggaeton superstar J Balvin—who remains one of the hottest acts in the globe today and possibly the biggest Latin star of the millennium—share a new collaborative single entitled “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” today. This marks the group’s first release under their newly minted deal with Epic Records. Uniting these two titans, this is undoubtedly the biggest song of 2019, to say the least.

The song heralds the arrival of the anxiously awaited Bad Boys For Life Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album. It lands in stores and at all digital retailers on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, the mega-anticipated Bad Boys For Life—starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence–opens in theaters everywhere the same day. It stands out as the third installment of the classic Bad Boys franchise, one of the most successful action series of all-time.

“RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” similarly captures the high-octane action the franchise remains known for. Breaking boundaries, it fuses Black Eyed Peas’ inimitable hybrid of hip-hop and pop with Balvin’s incendiary and infectious take on reggaeton. Fittingly, the word “Ritmo” translates to “Rhythm” in English. The song impacts Top 40, Latin, and Rhythm Crossover on Monday November 4. Meanwhile, Colin Tilley [Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna] helmed the accompanying music video intercut with explosive sequences from the movie.

After two decades signed to Jimmy Iovine’s Interscope Records, Black Eyed Peas find a home with Sylvia Rhone at Epic Records. They join an iconic roster and align with the culture’s most trusted label.

Black Eyed Peas co-founder will.i.am said, “I wanted to reimagine ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ by Corona and give it a minimal, futurist, afro-fused reggaeton vibe. The final song and video feel like the classic next level futurism that the Black Eyed Peas are all about.”

J Balvin added, “I’ve been a Black Eyed Peas fan for as long as I can remember. They are legends!! and it’s an honor to join them and become part of the sound of Bad Boys for Life.”

Sony Motion Picture Group’s President of Music, Spring Aspers also said, “What a thrill to bring together the Bad Boys franchise with top global artists the Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin. I’m beyond excited to be partnering with Sony Music and Epic Records to deliver this amazing soundtrack.”

Last week, Black Eyed Peas jetted to Brazil to co-Headline RockInRio. Meanwhile, they appeared on Luciano Hucks’ show the day after. Next up, they fly to Australia & New Zealand for the next leg of their tour, and then wrap up on stage at closing ceremony of the SEA Games in the Philippines on December 11 for a performance of “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life).”

Black Eyed Peas continue to set the rhythm for the globe in 2019, 2020, and beyond.

Black Eyed Peas 2019 Tour Dates :

October 5 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil RockInRio October 10 Asunción, Paraguay Music Experience 2019 November 8 Perth, Australia HBF Park November 9 Melbourne, Australia Marvel Stadium November 10 Adelaide, Australia Adelaide Showground November 15 Brisbane, Australia Brisbane Showgrounds November 16 Sydney, Australia Giants Stadium November 17 Auckland, New Zealand Western Springs Stadium December 11 Philippines SEA Games

Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador, J Balvin is currently YouTube’s #1 Global Music Artist for a remarkable 14th consecutive week (garnering over a billion views a month) and is in-the-midst of his critically-praised Arcoiris North American Tour, which Variety hailed as “an eye-popping, mind-blowing, surreal experience…like no concert production ever staged before.”

J Balvin Arcoiris Tour Remaining Dates:

October 11 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center October 12 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena October 13 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre October 17 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose October 18 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre October 19 Las Vegas, NV Pearl Concert Theatre at Palms Casino Resort October 20 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena October 25 Rancho Mirage, CA The Show at Agua Caliente October 26 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center

ABOUT BLACK EYED PEAS

Since forming in 1995, six-time Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum recording artists Black Eyed Peas have become one of the most globally successful groups, having sold more than 35 million albums and 120 million singles worldwide. They’ve sold more than 3 million tickets and headlined 300+ different tour dates in 30 different countries.

ABOUT J BALVIN

“Reggaeton’s Global Ambassador” – J Balvin is now one of the top streaming music artists in the world, regardless of language, and has developed a legion of fans represented by over 60 Million social media followers. Balvin is leading a second generation of Musica Urbana stars that have propelled Latin music to an unprecedented global embrace. Simultaneously, Balvin has become Latin music’s strongest cultural envoy to both the fashion and pop art communities, while becoming one of the music industry’s most in-demand collaborators, and worldwide major festival performers.

ABOUT BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

Directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah. Written by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith and Doug Belgrad. Executive Producers are Barry Waldman, Chad Oman and Mike Stenson. The film stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano.