Lucas Hoge Releases “Workin’ On Me”
Lucas Hoge releases “The perfect blend of rich and rugged bluesy vocals and traditional country sounds,(Cowboys & Indians / Kristin Brown)” with the release of his new single “Workin’ On Me,” available now.
“‘Workin’ on Me’ is one of those songs that is full of visuals,” Hoge says. “When we were writing it you couldn’t help yourself getting transported right into that old smoke-filled bar with a neon sign.”
Hoge co-wrote the tune with Kyle Rife and Jason Mizelle. “Workin’ On Me” is latest release from the Nebraska-native following the fan-favorite single “That’ll Be The Day,” with the video premiering exclusively on CMT. Hoge has been filming across the country for a soon-to-be announced project.
LUCAS HOGE ON TOUR
Oct. 10 Tin Roof – Orlando, Fla.
Oct. 11 The Crazy Bull – Macon, Ga.
Oct. 31 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville Tenn.
Nov. 07-10 Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Nov. 12-17 Country Cruising – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
ABOUT LUCAS HOGE:
Some people are just born communicators and Lucas Hoge has that gift. Fans know this because Hoge’s new album Dirty South ascended to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart during its debut week. Whether he’s performing for troops overseas, sharing his love for the great outdoors with fellow sportsmen at a Bass Pro/Cabela’s gathering or writing another song for a hit TV show, Hoge has that rare ability to find common ground with just about anyone and draw them into his world. A passionate supporter of the U.S. military, Hoge has traveled the globe extensively performing for the troops visited numerous countries throughout the Middle East and beyond for the past ten years as part of the Wrangler National Patriot Tour. Hoge is also the celebrity spokesperson for Guardian Angels For Soldier’s Pet. Combine all of that with his Midwestern charm and a work ethic that won’t slow him down, it looks like the best is yet to come.