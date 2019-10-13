Lucas Hoge Releases “Workin’ On Me”

Lucas Hoge releases “The perfect blend of rich and rugged bluesy vocals and traditional country sounds,(Cowboys & Indians / Kristin Brown)” with the release of his new single “Workin’ On Me,” available now.



“‘Workin’ on Me’ is one of those songs that is full of visuals,” Hoge says. “When we were writing it you couldn’t help yourself getting transported right into that old smoke-filled bar with a neon sign.”

Hoge co-wrote the tune with Kyle Rife and Jason Mizelle. “Workin’ On Me” is latest release from the Nebraska-native following the fan-favorite single “That’ll Be The Day,” with the video premiering exclusively on CMT. Hoge has been filming across the country for a soon-to-be announced project.

LUCAS HOGE ON TOUR

Oct. 10 Tin Roof – Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 11 The Crazy Bull – Macon, Ga.

Oct. 31 Ryman Auditorium – Nashville Tenn.

Nov. 07-10 Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway – Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Nov. 12-17 Country Cruising – Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

