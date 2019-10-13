Sean Stemaly Tunes Up To Get “Back On A Backroad”

Big Loud Records’ SEAN STEMALY is cranking it up a notch, delivering the official music video for his infectious song, “Back On A Backroad,” everywhere today (10/10).

Shot in Nashville, TN, and directed by Justin Clough, the clip follows a hard-working lead, antsy with his dead-end 9-to-5. Eventually, he tosses his coffee, loosens his tie and leaves work to hit the local car garage and unwind, heading back out to the backroads that re-connect him with his roots. In between scenes, Stemaly is seen tuning up a vintage “two tone, two ton, too clean Chevy,” and driving with his buddy through the countryside to an all-night bonfire with friends, just as he did growing up in the river-bottom fields of Southern Indiana.



Kicking it into high gear this weekend, Stemaly launches a supporting run with label mate HARDY’s headlining SIRIUSXM’S THE HIGHWAY FINDS TOUR at Bogart’s in Cincinnati, OH (10/10).

For more information about Sean Stemaly, please visit seanstemaly.com and connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SEAN STEMALY:

Sean Stemaly was born in Western Kentucky and raised in the river-bottom fields of Southern Indiana, a hard-worker whose Country music comes straight from the only life he knows. Stemaly taught himself to sing over endless days in the cab of a Case IH 9370 tractor, planting the seeds of stardom to the sound of icons like Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Jason Aldean. Now based in Nashville and signed to Big Loud Records, the 24-year-old diesel wrenching, heavy-equipment operating talent infuses modern Country with youthful, salt-of-the-earth swagger and rocked up heartland soul – a sound that’s both fresh and based in timeless traditions. He’s penned over 100 songs in Music City’s vibrant collaborative scene – including the clever cross-Country romance of “Georgia” (over 1.9 MILLION Spotify streams) – and is currently working on his debut studio recordings with superstar producer Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line, Morgan Wallen). Stemaly has already hit the road with artists like Riley Green, HARDY, LANCO, Chris Lane and Morgan Wallen, among others, and his story is only just beginning to grow.