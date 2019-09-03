KALIE SHORR’S DEBUT ALBUM OPEN BOOK, PREMIERES ‘POWER ANTHEM’ FIRST RELEASE “LULLABY”
It’s oft-stated that Kalie Shorr is “one of country music’s most promising new artists,” building the title without the backing of a label or investors, but with quality songwriting, a consistent brand and the support of grassroots fans. After two EPs, a number of singles supported by SiriusXM’s The Highway including 2016’s “Fight Like A Girl” and multiple high-profile tours including the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, she will at long last release her debut full-length album Open Book on September 27. The album is preceded today by what Rolling Stone calls an “emo-twang power anthem,” “Lullaby.” The song was penned by Shorr with Robyn Collins and Will Stone, co-produced with Skip Black and is available here.
“For several years running, Kalie Shorr has been one of country music’s most promising new artists — for how she melds an appreciation of the genre’s roots with an unabashed love for emo and pop, for her cutting songwriting, and for how she’s made her feminism a vital part of her musical perspective.” – Marissa Moss, Rolling Stone
Shorr’s full-length LP, Open Book, is available to pre-save on Spotify now here and “manage[s] to conjure both Shania Twain, Red-era Taylor Swift, Dashboard Confessional, and Alanis Morissette all at once.” – [Rolling Stone]
She will make numerous appearances in the coming month including tonight at the Bluebird Cafe, at the Grand Ole Opry on September 3 and 28, the YWCA SHIFT Conference and with select dates opening for LeAnn Rimes, including September 8 in Prescott, Ariz.
About Kalie Shorr
Kalie Shorr burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl”. The Portland, Maine singer-songwriter became a Sirius XM “Highway Find” and was spotlighted by Spotify, Apple Music, CMT, Radio Disney Country, Taste of Country, and even Billboard magazine. In 2017, Kalie released her Slingshot EP to positive reviews and was named “New Artist You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone, “The New Nashville” by Teen Vogue, and one of “2017’s Hottest Artists Under 25” by Taste of Country. Named a CMT Next Women of Country and a “Top 10 Country Artists To Watch In 2018” by the Huffington Post, Kalie released her last EP Awake to critical acclaim and toured with Sara Evans and RaeLynn on the CMT Next Women of Country Tour. On March 31, 2018, Kalie fulfilled a life-long dream when she made her Grand Ole Opry debut calling it “one of the most emotional experiences of my life” and has since gone on to play the Opry 14 times. In late 2018, she headlined the Walmart/Pepsi “Road to the CMA Awards” Tour raising awareness for the 52nd annual CMA Awards telecast. And in November, Radio Disney Country launched a daily radio series called “Let The Girls Play” hosted by Kalie and fellow Song Suffragette Savannah Keyes. Kalie’s message of female empowerment has led to praise for her “social advocacy” [NPR] and let to features on PBS NewsHour, NPR’s “Morning Edition” and “On Point” in addition to ELLE Magazine. Kalie’s first-ever full-length album, Open Book, is set to release on September 27 with the first song “Lullaby” dropping on August 30 with a music video to follow soon.