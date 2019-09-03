KALIE SHORR’S DEBUT ALBUM OPEN BOOK, PREMIERES ‘POWER ANTHEM’ FIRST RELEASE “LULLABY”

It’s oft-stated that Kalie Shorr is “one of country music’s most promising new artists,” building the title without the backing of a label or investors, but with quality songwriting, a consistent brand and the support of grassroots fans. After two EPs, a number of singles supported by SiriusXM’s The Highway including 2016’s “Fight Like A Girl” and multiple high-profile tours including the CMT Next Women of Country Tour, she will at long last release her debut full-length album Open Book on September 27. The album is preceded today by what Rolling Stone calls an “emo-twang power anthem,” “Lullaby.” The song was penned by Shorr with Robyn Collins and Will Stone, co-produced with Skip Black and is available here.

“For several years running, Kalie Shorr has been one of country music’s most promising new artists — for how she melds an appreciation of the genre’s roots with an unabashed love for emo and pop, for her cutting songwriting, and for how she’s made her feminism a vital part of her musical perspective.” – Marissa Moss, Rolling Stone

Shorr’s full-length LP, Open Book, is available to pre-save on Spotify now here and “manage[s] to conjure both Shania Twain, Red-era Taylor Swift, Dashboard Confessional, and Alanis Morissette all at once.” – [Rolling Stone]

She will make numerous appearances in the coming month including tonight at the Bluebird Cafe, at the Grand Ole Opry on September 3 and 28, the YWCA SHIFT Conference and with select dates opening for LeAnn Rimes, including September 8 in Prescott, Ariz.