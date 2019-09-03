GABBY BARRETT SHINES A LIGHT ON “THE GOOD ONES” IN HEARTFELT NEW MUSIC VIDEO

Rising Warner Music Nashville powerhouse GABBY BARRETT illuminates the real world “good ones” in her heartfelt new music video for most-recent release “The Good Ones,” premiering exclusively on YouTube and available on all digital platforms today.

Directed by Brian Vaughn and Taylor Kelly and shot in Nashville, TN, “The Good Ones” tells the frame-by-frame story of a young-and-in-love couple’s life together– going to the grocery store, hanging out on the couch to watch movies, taking a dip in the pool and more. Intertwined throughout the clips, the male actor is seen working away in his barn building something from scratch. The video then takes a moving turn to reveal what makes their relationship, and his project, so special.

Barrett is seen throughout the video singing in ethereal lighting, narrating the story with the song that inspired it. She gets a sweet surprise when fiancé CADE FOEHNER, her “good one,” stops by for a quick cameo. “’The Good Ones’ is such a special song to me — it’s inspired by my love story with my fiancé Cade, so I knew that the video needed to be just as special,” Barrett tells PEOPLE.

See the touching story unfold in the music video for “The Good Ones” here, and for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the shoot check out PEOPLE.com here.

Barrett has stayed busy this summer, beginning with the statement-making launch of “I Hope,” which debuted as the most-added single by a new artist at Country radio on impact. Tallying over 50 MILLION career streams to date, she has also continued to perform at select festival and tour dates nationwide throughout the year.

Meanwhile, she’ll round out the summer in the studio with Ross Copperman working on her upcoming full-length release, before sharing the bill with KANE BROWN at his historic 20th Anniversary season opening concert at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on October 18.

Warner Music Nashville powerhouse Gabby Barrett came into national prominence as a finalist on ABC’s American Idol in 2018 and has since burst on to the scene with new single, “I Hope.” Tapped as a “Highway Find” by SiriusXM’s “The Highway,” one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 Best Country and Americana Songs To Hear Now,” and a CMT Artist Discovery member, Barrett and her “sizzling slow burner” (Sounds Like Nashville) are garnering serious attention from fans and media alike. Recently making her first return performance on Idol for the national TV debut of the track, and taking it to Disney’s “ARDYs: A Celebration of Music,” “I Hope” claimed the #1 spot on SiriusXM’s“The Highway” Hot 30 Countdown and on Radio Disney’s Country Top 50 chart, solidifying Barrett as “a voice you must hear” (The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). A native of Munhall, Pennsylvania, and one of eight children, Barrett began singing in her local gospel choir at the age of nine, started playing shows at age 11 and performed 136 shows in 2017 alone, before rising to fame on Idol. She has recently shared the stage with superstars like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Chris Lane, Dustin Lynch, Jake Owen, Bebe Rexha, Sugarland, Carrie Underwood and more, and is currently in the studio with GRAMMY-nominated producer Ross Copperman working on her debut full-length album.

