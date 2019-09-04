DZEKO AND D-SOL TEAM UP ON “DOWN ON IT (FEATURING KOOL & THE GANG)”

Dzeko & D-Sol have teamed up to create “Down On It” – a modern reinterpretation of Kool & the Gang’s 1981 classic “Get Down On It.” Dzeko & D-Sol’s version features stems from the original track and comes with the blessing of the legendary act.

Atmospheric and airy, “Down On It” joins the golden age of disco and funk with the rubbery basslines, effects and builds/drops that define today’s big room sound. While the unmistakeable Kool & the Gang sound is here, Dzeko and D-Sol have done a great job making this production their own.

“Julian and I met about a year and a half ago and started talking about the idea of remixing a disco/pop classic. I was working on my track “Rescue Me” and Julian had just met Ronald Bell from Kool & the Gang who was willing to let him play with the original “Get Down On It” stems. Julian and I decided to collaborate on the remix and we used the stems as a base for creating a new modern dance track,” D-Sol says.

Dzeko adds, “Get Down On It” is a song I’ve always loved and thought it would translate well to today’s dance music space. I had the idea to remix the song for three years and played a sketch I made for D-Sol who loved it, so we finished up the track together and with the blessing of Kool & the Gang!”

“Down On It” comes on the heels of D-Sol’s first three releases, “Don’t Stop,” “Feel Alive,” and June 2019’s “Rescue Me.” Featuring the voice of Alex Newell, “Rescue Me” is D-Sol’s dancefloor re-interpretation of the 1965 Fontella Bass classic that combines his trademark happy-house style with energetic pop elements and additional songwriting from Laura White (writer and vocalist of Galantis “Love On Me”).

Julian Dzeko is a Canadian DJ and record producer who first garnered fame as a member of the electronic music duo Dzeko & Torres. Now a solo artist, Dzeko landed his biggest hit to date alongside Tiësto and Post Malone with the summer 2018 smash “Jackie Chan.” He’s since remixed artists including Loud Luxury, Hunter Hays, D-Sol, and most recently, Sena Kana ft. Wiz Khalifa & Sheppard.

“Down On It” is out now on Payback Records – listen here

About D-Sol and Payback Records

D-Sol (aka David Solomon) is a two time Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay charting artist. He has opened for Galantis, Kygo, David Guetta, Paul Oakenfold, and Liquid Todd and has been featured in dozens of media outlets from Rolling Stone to The Washington Post.

Founded in partnership with Big Beat/Atlantic Records, Payback Records is a socially conscious music business focused on one of America’s most serious public health crises: the addiction epidemic. 100% of Payback Records profits are donated directly to nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines of the addiction crisis. For more information, see www.paybackrecords.com

“I’m fortunate that my visibility as a business person gives me the ability to create a platform that combines doing what I love, with a cause that I deeply believe in.” — David Solomon, Founder, Payback Records

