JIDENNA’S NEW ALBUM 85 TO AFRICA OUT NOW

Today, GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum rapper, singer, producer, artist, and actor Jidenna uncovers his anxiously awaited second album, 85 To Africa. Upon arrival, it claimed a spot in the Top 10 of iTunes Top Hip-Hop/Rap Albums Chart where it remains.

In anticipation of the record, he teased out a string of critically acclaimed tracks, including “Sufi Woman,”“Tribe,” “Sou Sou,” and “Zodi” [feat. Mr. Eazi]. Thus far, songs from 85 To Africa have racked up over 2.6 million total streams and counting in just a few weeks’ time.

Moreover, he continues to attract tastemaker praise. Hypebeast, claimed, “‘Tribe’ represents a soulful trap tune while ‘Sufi Woman’ showcases Jidenna’s vocals through an afrobeat-influenced sound.” In addition, The Fader wrote, “While ‘Tribe’ finds Jidenna rapping over bass-heavy trap drums and a soulful sample,‘Sufi Woman’ is a smooth afropop jam—the perfect display of his musical dexterity.”

In addition, he just dropped the music video for the new single “Worth The Weight.” The psychedelic and cinematic visual once again reflects his undeniable unpredictability.

The project marks the culmination of an unbelievable journey for Jidenna. Following the runaway success of his 2017 debut, The Chief, he was evicted from a rental home after the owner foreclosed without notifying him. He was scheduled to immediately begin a tour that began on the I-85 in Atlanta and ended in Johannesburg. Without a home to return to, he wound up living in cities across Africa and created this masterful soundtrack for a road trip across the Atlantic Ocean. This life-changing shift laid the groundwork for 85 TO AFRICA and what promises to be one of the most dynamic, diverse, and definitive projects of 2019.

As a prelude to this journey, also shared an album trailer. In the visual, Jidenna chronicles the events leading up to his move in honest detail before giving a snapshot of what to expect on the album and this incredible journey.

Take a ride on 85 TO AFRICA with Jidenna, and you may never be the same…

Hip-hop needed a global voice, but it got a global leader in Jidenna. He rose to the forefront of the conversation with the double-platinum smash “Classic Man” [feat. Roman GianArthur], which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination for “Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.” Kendrick Lamar hopped on the remix, and a chopped-and-screwed version appeared in the Academy® Award-winning Moonlight. Meanwhile, his debut The Chief received widespread acclaim from The New York Times, XXL, The Guardian, and more. Extending his influence, he graced the screen everywhere from NETFLIX’s Luke Cage and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah to Insecure.

TRACKLISTING:

Worth The Weight feat Seaun Kuti 85 To Africa Babouche feat Goldlink Tribe Sou Sou Zodi feat Mr Eazi Sufi Woman Vaporiza Pretty & Afraid Jungle Fever The Other Half feat St Beauty and Mereba

TOUR DATES:

10/2 Sacramento, CA

10/3 San Francisco, CA

10/5 Seattle, WA

10/6 Vancouver, BC

10/7 Portland, OR

10/8 Boise, ID

10/11 Salt Lake City, UT

10/12 Denver, CO

10/14 Minneapolis, MN

10/15 St. Louis, MO

10/17 Louisville, KY

10/18 Chicago, IL

10/19 Milwaukee, WI

10/20 Cincinnati, OH

10/22 Detroit, MI

10/23 Cleveland, OH

10/24 Toronto, ON

10/25 New Haven, CT

10/27 Philadelphia, PA

10/28 Boston, MA

10/30 Brooklyn, NY

11/1 Silver Springs, MD

11/2 Raleigh, NC

11/3 Charlotte, NC

11/5 Atlanta, GA

11/7 New Orleans, LA

11/8 Houston, TX

11/9 Dallas, TX

11/10 Austin, TX

11/13 Phoenix, AZ

11/14 San Diego, CA

11/15 Anaheim, CA

11/16 Los Angeles, CA

This fall, he brings the new album to life on the 85 To Africa tour across North America. It kicks off October 2 in Sacramento, CA, plays major markets coast to coast, and closes out on November 16 in Los Angeles, CA. Check out the full itinerary below.

