BELLAMY BROTHERS HEAD OVERSEAS FOR 2019 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
“After more than 40-plus years in the business, the Bellamy Brothers show no signs of slowing down (Billboard/Deborah Evans Price)” as they head overseas for a series of shows this fall (full list of dates below). The European tour, which encompasses six countries, kicks off August 24. For tickets and more information, please visit BellamyBrothers.com.
The Bellamy Brothers’ iconic single “Let Your Love Flow” recently beat out tunes by Elvis Presley and The Bee Gees for the No. 1 spot on Belgium-based Yesterdayland‘s ‘Top 100,’ voted on by fans. The legendary duo wrapped up Blake Shelton’s “Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour” earlier this year, where they performed their hits to sold-out arena crowds throughout the United States. During an episode of the Bellamy Brothers’ “Honky Tonk Ranch,” fans got a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road. The Bellamy Brothers will begin filming season three of their hit reality series abroad in Belgium and the U.K.
Between filming season two of “Honky Tonk Ranch” and touring with Blake Shelton, the Bellamys found time to record fourteen all-new tracks for their album, Over The Moon. The album was produced by David and Howard Bellamy along with Randy Hiebert, and recorded at Bellamy Brothers Studio in Darby, Florida.
To keep up with this on-the-move-duo, you can follow the Bellamy Brothers on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or visit BellamyBrothers.com.
BELLAMY BROTHERS 2019 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
Aug. 24 Yesterdayland at Bobbejaanland – Lichtaart, Belgium
Aug. 30 Country at the Castle Kimbolton Castle Grounds – Cambridgeshire, U.K.
Sept. 01 “An Intimate Evening with The Bellamy Brothers” at Chillout – Boswil, Switzerland
Sept. 04 Freiheitshalle – Hof, Germany
Sept. 07 Lofoten Country Festival – Leknes, Norway
Oct. 01 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway
Oct. 02 Kilden – Kristiansand, Norway
Oct. 03 Kuppelhallen – Stavanger, Norway
Oct. 04 Konserthus – Oslo, Norway
Oct. 05 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway
Oct. 06 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway
Oct. 08 Nojesteatern – Malmo, Sweden
Oct. 10 Cirkus Skandiascenen – Stockholm, Sweden
Oct. 11 Konserthuset – Gavle, Sweden
Oct. 12 Hotell Lappland – Lycksele, Sweden
BELLAMY BROTHERS ON TOUR
Aug. 15 Boomtown Hotel & Casino – Reno, Nev.
Aug. 16 Sandy City Amphitheater – Sandy, Utah
Aug. 17 Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous Fergus Performing Arts Center – Lewistown, Mont.
Sep. 12 Krider Performing Arts Center – Paris, Tenn.
Sep. 13 Landfest In The Mountains 2019 Anderson Music Hall – Hiawassee, Ga.
Sep. 14 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center – Mt. Vernon, Ky.
Sept. 20 “Fowler Fest” – John T. Floores Country Store – Helotes, Texas
Sep. 21 Mabank Jubilee-BBQ Cookoff Festival Expo Pavilion – Mabank, Texas
Sept. 19 Private – Austin, Texas
Sept. 28 4-H Country Hoedown – Mission, Texas
Oct. 18 Rattlesnake Festival 2019 Dan Cannon Auditorium – Dade City, Fla.
Oct. 19 Andy Griffith Playhouse – Mount Airy, N.C.
Oct. 25 Billy Bob’s Texas – Forth Worth, Texas
Oct. 26 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.
Nov. 02 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.
Nov. 08 Peppermill Casino – West Wendover, Nev.
Nov. 09 Rava Winery – Paso Robles, California
Nov. 15 Golden Nugget Biloxi – Biloxi, Miss.
Nov. 16 Crockett Civic Center / Piney Woods Fine Arts – Crockett, Texas
Nov. 21 Private – Trilby, Fla.
Nov. 22 Liberty Showcase Theatre – Liberty, N.C.
Nov. 23 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio
Nov. 29 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Nov. 30 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas
Dec. 06 Grandbury Live Theatre – Grandbury, Texas
Dec. 13 The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall – Wayne, Neb.
Dec. 14 Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel Veterans Memorial Convention Center – Tama, Iowa
May. 01 Brauntex Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas
ABOUT BELLAMY BROTHERS
Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating more than 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80’s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and The Judds. “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way “Let Your Love Flow,” had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S. alone. They’re the only U.S. country music act who’ve toured in India, Sri Lanka, New Caledonia and Qatar. The Bellamy Brothers hold the record in both the Academy of Country Music (ACM) and the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) for the most duo nominations. Numerous Grammy nods have also been directed toward the brothers. The Bellamys are also opening up their lives to television audiences with their new reality show, “Honky Tonk Ranch.” Each episode of “Honky Tonk Ranch” captivates viewers by the unpredictable misadventures the Bellamys face while balancing their globe-trotting touring schedule while running their sprawling family ranch in south Florida. “Honky Tonk Ranch” is executive produced by David Bellamy and directed, shot and edited by Derrek Kupish, CEO/founder of dkupish productions. “Honky Tonk Ranch” airs Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT on The Cowboy Channel.