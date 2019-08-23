BELLAMY BROTHERS HEAD OVERSEAS FOR 2019 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

“After more than 40-plus years in the business, the Bellamy Brothers show no signs of slowing down (Billboard/Deborah Evans Price)” as they head overseas for a series of shows this fall (full list of dates below). The European tour, which encompasses six countries, kicks off August 24. For tickets and more information, please visit BellamyBrothers.com.

The Bellamy Brothers’ iconic single “Let Your Love Flow” recently beat out tunes by Elvis Presley and The Bee Gees for the No. 1 spot on Belgium-based Yesterdayland‘s ‘Top 100,’ voted on by fans. The legendary duo wrapped up Blake Shelton’s “Friends & Heroes 2019 Tour” earlier this year, where they performed their hits to sold-out arena crowds throughout the United States. During an episode of the Bellamy Brothers’ “Honky Tonk Ranch,” fans got a behind-the-scenes look at their life on the road. The Bellamy Brothers will begin filming season three of their hit reality series abroad in Belgium and the U.K.

Between filming season two of “Honky Tonk Ranch” and touring with Blake Shelton, the Bellamys found time to record fourteen all-new tracks for their album, Over The Moon. The album was produced by David and Howard Bellamy along with Randy Hiebert, and recorded at Bellamy Brothers Studio in Darby, Florida.

For the full program schedule and more information about The Cowboy Channel, visit TheCowboyChannel.com.

BELLAMY BROTHERS 2019 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

Aug. 24 Yesterdayland at Bobbejaanland – Lichtaart, Belgium

Aug. 30 Country at the Castle Kimbolton Castle Grounds – Cambridgeshire, U.K.

Sept. 01 “An Intimate Evening with The Bellamy Brothers” at Chillout – Boswil, Switzerland

Sept. 04 Freiheitshalle – Hof, Germany

Sept. 07 Lofoten Country Festival – Leknes, Norway

Oct. 01 Grieghallen – Bergen, Norway

Oct. 02 Kilden – Kristiansand, Norway

Oct. 03 Kuppelhallen – Stavanger, Norway

Oct. 04 Konserthus – Oslo, Norway

Oct. 05 Maihaugsalen – Lillehammer, Norway

Oct. 06 Olavshallen – Trondheim, Norway

Oct. 08 Nojesteatern – Malmo, Sweden

Oct. 10 Cirkus Skandiascenen – Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 11 Konserthuset – Gavle, Sweden

Oct. 12 Hotell Lappland – Lycksele, Sweden

BELLAMY BROTHERS ON TOUR

Aug. 15 Boomtown Hotel & Casino – Reno, Nev.

Aug. 16 Sandy City Amphitheater – Sandy, Utah

Aug. 17 Montana Cowboy Poetry Gathering & Western Music Rendezvous Fergus Performing Arts Center – Lewistown, Mont.

Sep. 12 Krider Performing Arts Center – Paris, Tenn.

Sep. 13 Landfest In The Mountains 2019 Anderson Music Hall – Hiawassee, Ga.

Sep. 14 Renfro Valley Entertainment Center – Mt. Vernon, Ky.

Sept. 20 “Fowler Fest” – John T. Floores Country Store – Helotes, Texas

Sep. 21 Mabank Jubilee-BBQ Cookoff Festival Expo Pavilion – Mabank, Texas

Sept. 19 Private – Austin, Texas

Sept. 28 4-H Country Hoedown – Mission, Texas

Oct. 18 Rattlesnake Festival 2019 Dan Cannon Auditorium – Dade City, Fla.

Oct. 19 Andy Griffith Playhouse – Mount Airy, N.C.

Oct. 25 Billy Bob’s Texas – Forth Worth, Texas

Oct. 26 The Mansion Theatre – Branson, Mo.

Nov. 02 Sugar Creek Casino – Hinton, Okla.

Nov. 08 Peppermill Casino – West Wendover, Nev.

Nov. 09 Rava Winery – Paso Robles, California

Nov. 15 Golden Nugget Biloxi – Biloxi, Miss.

Nov. 16 Crockett Civic Center / Piney Woods Fine Arts – Crockett, Texas

Nov. 21 Private – Trilby, Fla.

Nov. 22 Liberty Showcase Theatre – Liberty, N.C.

Nov. 23 Red Barn Convention Center – Winchester, Ohio

Nov. 29 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Nov. 30 Main Street Crossing – Tomball, Texas

Dec. 06 Grandbury Live Theatre – Grandbury, Texas

Dec. 13 The Beaumont Event & Concert Hall – Wayne, Neb.

Dec. 14 Meskwaki Bingo Casino Hotel Veterans Memorial Convention Center – Tama, Iowa

May. 01 Brauntex Theatre – New Braunfels, Texas