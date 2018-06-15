Luke Bryan keeps the hits rolling as he is truly Country radio’s favorite son. This time out he’s taking the single “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” (Capitol Nashville) out for a spin and the results are already spectacular. It also was a bit helpful that he had a stint on American Idol as judge and performer helping to build his stock even higher in the entertainment industry. Jason Aldean has teamed up with Miranda Lambert for a real solid winner. Everybody is raving about “Drown The Whisky” (Broken Bow) and for good reason.

Chris Stapleton is so red hot at the format that you can barely touch him without getting burned. “Millionaire” (Mercury Nashville) is his latest and greatest and this one puts him even a few notches higher as he moves up the charts by leaps and bounds. Also getting music love at the format is the latest from Sam Hunt. His new & ever so effective “Downtown’s Dead (MCA Nashville) is off and running and there is no stopping Sam as he has fast become one of Country music’s new favorite son.

Dustin Lynch is also picking up much love and support for his latest entry. The song “Good Girl” (Broken Bow/Sony) is getting a big-thumbs up from our panel of music and programmers and that’s a true sign that things are all on the right track for this solid gem. Old Dominion is also picking up some rather stellar support for their latest. “Hotel Key” (RCA/RLG) is their current gem and make no mistake about it, this one has #1 written all over it so we’ll see how it plays out in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.

Bucky Covington is back at it and that is always a good thing. The former American Idol star is taking the single “I Probably Won’t” (Ind) out for a spin and so far so good for Bucky and his future at the Country format. Another American Idol star and recent winner Maddie Poppe is breaking out at multi-format with her debut single “Going, Going Gone” (Hollywood). Having premiered it on the big television show is most certainly helping to propel Maddie into the radio world and so far it’s all working quite well for her.

Ryan Sims is taking no prisoners and making things happen in a very big way. “American Things” (High 4) is the solid track for this upstart and you might want to save some room on your list for this one. Also pulling in some rather impressive numbers is recording artist Tyler Rich. There is much buzz in the industry for his new and rock solid “The Difference” (Valory Music/Big Machine/Universal). Watch for some rather big things ahead for Tyler Rich as you read about him first right here at New Music Weekly.

Craig Campbell is back at radio with yet another solid winner. “See You Try” (Red Bow/Broken Bow/BMG) is so good you just have to give it some additional love. THW has a good thing going and that has been garnering quite a bit of chatter. The song “Damn I Just Wanna Kiss You” (Ind) is pretty solid and impressive so you may want to give that one a spin around the block. Matt Mason is also getting a lot of at the radio format. “E” (Ind) is the jam that is fast becoming a real radio winner. Shane Runion is also gaining national attention and for good reason. “Tattoos” (Ind) is the jam that is helping to make the magic. Jake Owen has one of the best out there at country in “I Was Jack” (Big Loud).

Barley Station is crossing formats and in a very big way. Their debut single in “Younger Summer Memories” (Barleyfields) has now moved to the Country format where it’s being met with much fanfare. So good for them as they are most deserving. I’m also happy to report that Al & Trey have pulled to the top of the charts with “Kings & Queens” (Tide Productions) and we are just thrilled for this dynamic duo. They are currently in the studio making a new album and we will be keeping you updated on their progress. Heinrich Doc Wolf is taking some slots at radio with their single “I Was In Love” (Ind).

This is our annual Indie Artists Issue. Many of these talented artists deserve your love and continued support. Hopefully by this issue we will shine a spotlight and the real bread and butter of the music industry that are often ignored by major market radio. Hopefully we can change that out-of-date system to make it fair for all in this ever-changing industry.