Selena Gomez continues her quest to be the very best female artist at the format. She does it again so well with the single “Back To You” (Interscope). It seems that her new team is taking care of her in a very positive way and the pay off is pretty huge. The big time pairing of Cardi B with Bad Bunny & J Balvin appears to be reaping some big dividends. “I Like It” (KSR Group/Atlantic) is the red-hot single that is pulling in stations at a record number. It’s also getting rave reviews from our panel of music and program directors and that’s a sign that this single has some pretty big potential.

Since winning the big crown over at American Idol, recording artist and new music star Maddie Poppe has been flying high. Her debut single “Going Going Gone” (Hollywood) got a pretty massive send off during the Idol finally but one has to wonder what the plan is over at Hollywood Records. Are they waiting to “push the button” on this new artist or are they simply putting it on hold for some reason? We’ll see how it all plays out in the weeks to come. Liam Payne & Blavin are getting plenty of push from their label. There appears to be to problem taking the new “Familiar” (Capitol) out for a spin to radio programmers.

Bryce Vine has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. The new and ever so interesting “Drew Barrymore” (Sire/WB) appears to be winning the radio world over by leaps and bounds. I’m also thrilled to see that the fast rising and ever so talented Dua Lipa is having another stellar run. Her new “IDGAF” (WB/WEA) is just another notch in her ever-rising career. Niall Horan is keeping the heat on the competition the best he can. It appears that his departure from One Direction has been a very good thing and that is quite evident in the rise of his latest offering known as “On The Loose” (Capitol).

The new Marshmello & Anne Marie pairing is also rocking the music world. Many of our programmers are all over the track “Friends” (Atlantic) & for good reason – it’s an all and all smash hit that deserves your immediate attention. I’m also happy to see that one of my favorites in A Great Big World is back at the format. “Younger” (Epic) is their latest and it’s a bit of a departure for this uber talented act. Regardless it should be embarrassed by all those concerned so make sure to save a little room on your playlist for this gem.

That Zedd & Maren Morris with Grey single “The Middle” (Interscope) has turned out to be a real music anthem. We first heard it on a commercial for Target and ever since it’s airing this simple track from a super EDM team has become a musical monster. Ariana Grande has a real beauty out and about at radio and why not. She truly shines with her single “No Tears Left To Cry” (Republic/Universal) & the song should be getting a much better push out there than it’s getting.

The Backstreet Boys are back and make no mistake about that. The powers that be in our beloved radio industry are pulling out all the stops and spaces they have to see that their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (RCA/RLG) gets top priority. So far the move is working and the boys are back on the road making sure that only good things happen.

Ocean Park Standoff and their pal Lil Yachty are also making things happen. The new and improved “If You Were Mine” (Hollywood) is making bold and beautiful moves.

Train joins Cam & Travie McCoy for a gem in “Call Me Sir” (Columbia). Barley Station continues to work their magic as their debut single “Younger Summer Memories” (Barleyfields) keeps moving forward. Garrett Young has also had an amazing run with “My Oh My” (West Coast Collective). Dianne Meinke can also celebrate as her “I’ll Be Here Waiting” (UVI) has made big dividends. John Ratliff and his band Receptacle have a lot to be proud of with their current “My Dear”. Devi is taking the Top40 world by storm with “Bad Boy”. Newcomer Mateo Luka is also getting some strong support for his debut single in “Castaway” (TCI Records) that is oh so good. Al & Trey are also making moves with “Kings & Queens” (Tide Productions). I’m making my move out of here for now but will be back for more next time right here in this Top40 column.