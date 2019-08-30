ILLUSIONS OF GRANDEUR RELEASE THE SONGS OF THE SIREN

Theatrical hard rock/fantasy metal band Illusions of Grandeur drop their debut album, The Songs of the Siren. The new album is out now via Pavement Entertainment and available to stream worldwide. Find Illusions of Grandeur’s latest release on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. The Songs of the Siren is a part of a larger compilation called The Siren Saga. This first part takes the listener on a musical adventure, exploring the perils and triumphs of the Siren and her warriors. The story mixes fact and fiction, combining Greek and Norse Mythology, Sirens, Warriors, Archangels, and Kharon “The Ferryman.”

Illusions of Grandeur says, “We’re proud to release the first in The Siren Saga, The Songs of The Siren, on Pavement Entertainment. Join the Siren and her Warriors on this epic journey that takes you through the Styx!”

To commemorate the release of their debut album, Illusions of Grandeur is premiering “Mayhem,” an energetic offering from the The Songs of the Siren that immerses you into the heart of the story.

Illusions of Grandeur hails from Lancaster, PA. In 2015 they took the PA and NJ scenes by storm, debuting The Siren Saga live show. Since their formation, Illusions of Grandeur have toured in the United States, as well as across the UK and Europe, and made appearances at various festivals including Sav Fest, Dewey Beach Music Festival, and Witney Music Festival. Illusions of Grandeur’s fierce and spirited live show has gained them a legion of fans dubbed “The Siren Nation,” who follow them worldwide, at live shows and on social media.

For more information, visit Illusions of Grandeur’s official page: http://www.iogmusic.com/