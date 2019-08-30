HOLIDAY STATE RELEASES CATCHY SUMMERTIME SINGLE “SUN UP, SUN DOWN”

Cali-country band, Holiday State have released yet another catchy summertime single, “Sun Up, Sun Down,” which was premiered by Medium yesterday. The trio of brothers has been steadily gaining momentum this summer with the release of their latest singles and music video which were featured by a collective of notable outlets including Parade, Taste of Country and CMT.com. They have been collaborating with producer and songwriter Andy Sheridan on their recent releases, including this most recent release, penned by Sheridan and his wife, Melissa, which can be streamed here.

“‘Sun Up, Sun Down’ is the perfect Labor Day holiday road trip song to navigate the Pacific coastal drive.” – Donna Block, Medium

“’Sun Up, Sun Down’ is a feel good record… it’s got that warm Cali vibe. We hope it will remind people that it’s about being in the moment and enjoying that special someone’s company,” said Holiday State.

Since forming the band in 2014, Holiday State has had great success both on and off the stage. Earlier this summer, they released singles “Friday Feelin’” and “Steal the Thunder” which were featured by various outlets including The Boot, Taste of Country, CMT.com, Parade.com and more. After returning from touring nationally with Sammy Adams, the brothers were invited to be guest judges and featured performers at the ‘Music Changing Lives’ showcase in Riverside, Calif. In Summer 2017, Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists ‘O-Town’ at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, Calif. They also collaborated with EDM DJ/Producer Duo ‘Cherry Beach’ on a remix of their song, “We Smile.” Keep up with the brothers – Brandon, Brett, and Bryan DeLaura by following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting their website at www.holidaystate.com.