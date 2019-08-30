HOLIDAY STATE RELEASES CATCHY SUMMERTIME SINGLE “SUN UP, SUN DOWN”
Cali-country band, Holiday State have released yet another catchy summertime single, “Sun Up, Sun Down,” which was premiered by Medium yesterday. The trio of brothers has been steadily gaining momentum this summer with the release of their latest singles and music video which were featured by a collective of notable outlets including Parade, Taste of Country and CMT.com. They have been collaborating with producer and songwriter Andy Sheridan on their recent releases, including this most recent release, penned by Sheridan and his wife, Melissa, which can be streamed here.
“‘Sun Up, Sun Down’ is the perfect Labor Day holiday road trip song to navigate the Pacific coastal drive.” – Donna Block, Medium
“’Sun Up, Sun Down’ is a feel good record… it’s got that warm Cali vibe. We hope it will remind people that it’s about being in the moment and enjoying that special someone’s company,” said Holiday State.
Since forming the band in 2014, Holiday State has had great success both on and off the stage. Earlier this summer, they released singles “Friday Feelin’” and “Steal the Thunder” which were featured by various outlets including The Boot, Taste of Country, CMT.com, Parade.com and more. After returning from touring nationally with Sammy Adams, the brothers were invited to be guest judges and featured performers at the ‘Music Changing Lives’ showcase in Riverside, Calif. In Summer 2017, Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists ‘O-Town’ at the Gaslamp in Long Beach, Calif. They also collaborated with EDM DJ/Producer Duo ‘Cherry Beach’ on a remix of their song, “We Smile.” Keep up with the brothers – Brandon, Brett, and Bryan DeLaura by following them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, or by visiting their website at www.holidaystate.com.
About Holiday State
Holiday State is a country/pop music group started in 2014 by brothers Brandon, Brett and Bryan DeLaura from Orange County, Calif. Raised in a home that encouraged creativity and provided a constant musical influence, the brothers showed a passion for music at a young age. Their debut nationally distributed single, “Friday Feelin’” was released in May and was featured on Spotify’s New Music Nashville playlist and mega-blogs, Taste of Country and The Boot. It is available on all streaming platforms. The music video for the song was premiered by CMT. Their second single “Steal the Thunder” was premiered by Parade.com and featured on BroadwayWorld.com. Previously, Holiday State was the supporting act for multi-platinum recording artists ‘O-Town’, and after playing various venues in Southern California, they were the supporting act for Sammy Adams on his National “Senioritis Tour”, performing throughout the Southeast. On October 1 of that year, Brett attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. The group was intensely shaken by the tragedy and an indelible mark was left on all three of them. It was necessary to take time off for Brett to heal, and as a part of the healing process, they sought out to make the most meaningful and purposeful music possible, both melodically and lyrically. This mission led them to Nashville in early 2018, where they wrote and recorded their second EP with producer Andy Sheridan, founder of ‘Charlie Horse Productions’ and known for his work with Hunter Hayes and Ben Rector. Their full EP is due out this Fall with subsequent singles released throughout the Summer. Visit holidaystate.com for more information.