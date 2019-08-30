THREE-TIME GRAMMY NOMINEE & WORLD RENOWNED VOCALIST CRYSTAL LEWIS UNVEILS JAZZ ALBUM

It’s been four years since her last album release, three-time Grammy-nominated and world-renowned vocalist Crystal Lewis is delivering her most captivating body of work yet Rhapsody, a jazz album featuring soul and swing throughout. The album is available worldwide with an exclusive vinyl edition that will release later this fall.

Composed of ten songs, Rhapsody was stylistically inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and Aretha Franklin and lyrically by heartbreak and loss, love and imagination, hope and life.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this,” shares Lewis. “I’ve made the record of my dreams. It’s evolution meets growth, age meets wisdom. It’s opportunity meets imagination and divine timing meets experience. It’s where soul and swing intersect… It’s the most ME collection of musical art I’ve ever created.”

The album was recorded live in two days, in two different studios (Capitol Records Studio A in Los Angeles and a smaller studio in Northern Los Angeles), featuring two different groups of musicians. It was produced by Tony Guerrero who also arranged the horn and string arrangements and performed various instruments including the solos for flugelhorn, trumpet, and melodica. Other musicians featured include Alex Al, Vinnie Colaiuta, Gary Matsumoto, Will Brahm, Brian Bromberg, Clifton Williams, Adam Hawley, and John Ferraro.

Lewis has had a history of success in the music industry. The critically acclaimed singer/songwriter is a multi-Dove Award winner and three-time Grammy nominee. Over the course of nearly three decades, Lewis has appeared on Nickelodeon’s acclaimed musical/comedy show ROUNDHOUSE, singing the catchy theme song as well as being a cast member, written and/or recorded over 200 songs, released more than 20 albums. A favorite among A-List pop artists, from Katy Perry to Tori Kelly, Lewis has performed in front of millions worldwide. She’s worked with and sung alongside, some of her musical heroes (including Bono, Mary J. Blige, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans, Andrae Crouch, David Foster, Donna Summer, and Michael Omartian) there’s not much left for her to prove. Not that Lewis has ever been out to prove anything, she’s always been more about expressing the joy of life through song than building a life in the limelight. The fact remains, however, that her life has been lived in said limelight… where she lets her light shine bright.

For more information on Crystal Lewis and Rhapsody, please visit www.crystallewis.com.

Rhapsody Track Listing: