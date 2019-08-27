ERIN KINSEY ANNOUNCED AS HEADLINER FOR THE 2019 FRANKLIN WINE FESTIVAL

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee announces Erin Kinsey as the 2019 Franklin Wine Festival headliner with The Winnie Blues as special guests.

Country singer-songwriter, Erin Kinsey, is what industry insiders call a “Triple Threat”. Erin is a gifted songwriter, artist, and highly accomplished musician, playing seven instruments. Erin and her band have been wowing audiences in Texas, Nashville, and as far away as London for several years. Guests will fall in love with Erin’s booming voice, multi-instrument skills, as well as her amazing song catalog.

Musical guests, The Winnie Blues, are local artists, originally from Australia, that draws inspiration from some of the most influential duo’s in music history. From Johnny & June, to Nick & Kylie, Nancy & Lee and Emmlyou & Gram. The Winnie Blues have placed their unique stamp on the Americana music scene through their simple yet powerful formula of two voices, one microphone, one guitar.

The 15thannual Franklin Wine Festival will be held on October 25, 2019 from 7:00 -10:00 p.m. at the Factory in Franklin. The Franklin Wine Festival, presented by Cool Springs Wines & Spirits, and supported by Nissan, offers a truly exceptional wine tasting of more than 300 world-class vintages paired with offerings from 30 top local restaurants creating a one-of-a-kind evening.

In addition to amazing wines and incredible food, guests will enjoy live entertainment, the Bubble Lounge, Whiskey Lounge and Biergarten, plus a silent auction and fundraising competition – King and Queen of the Vines. The Bubble Lounge is an exclusive area of the festival to experience a relaxing, lounge vibe while tasting champagne, prosecco, and sparkling wines. The Whiskey Lounge, hosted by Messer Construction, will be located in the Jamison Theater which will be transformed into an old-world saloon with rustic wood, whiskey barrels, barn wood bar tops where guests will enjoy a wide variety of exclusive tastings from the top distributors for Whiskey, Bourbon, Scotch. Fine cigars will also be available for purchase to enjoy on the patio. Lastly, the Biergarten will feature a variety of beers from local, regional and nationally renowned beer makers.

General admission tickets for this popular charity event are on sale now at www.FranklinWineFestival.com for $89.00. The VIP Experience is $145.00, and a Designated Driver ticket is $35.00. VIP’s will walk the red carpet with sponsors as well as have early access to the event and silent auction.

Event sponsors include: Cool Springs Wine & Spirits, Nissan, Delta Dental, Western Express, Kroger, First Tennessee Bank, Publix, Jackson National, HCA/Tristar Health, TruStar Marketing, Printers Press, StorePlace Self-Storage, Messer Construction and Draper James.

Hilton Green Hills and Hilton Cool Springs will offer special room rates for attendees. Tiff’s Treats will provide gourmet gift boxes to all VIP attendees as well as gourmet cookies throughout the eventand NashRides will provide 10% off transportation for guests that use the code: FWF10.

All restaurants, volunteers and sponsorship inquiries for the Franklin Wine Festival should please contact Helen Demestihas at helen.demestihas@mentorakid.org.

All proceeds from the Franklin Wine Festival benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee and allow the organization to offer mentoring programs to young people throughout Middle Tennessee. To date, the annual event has raised over $2 Million for the charity.

About Erin Kinsey

Erin Kinsey is a gifted songwriter, artist, and highly accomplished musician, playing seven instruments. This Rockwall, Texas native began singing and playing guitar at the age of 11 and started performing in public as a solo singer-songwriter just a few months later.

In 2017, Erin Kinsey opened for Hunter Hayes during the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Concert at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville. She can also be seen playing songwriter rounds at the historic Bluebird Café and The Listening Room Cafe.

It’s very rare in today’s music industry to come across a young talent with the same love, passion, and tenacity for music as displayed by singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey. Whether it’s listening to her booming voice, or observing her skillful multi-instrumental abilities, it’s hard to imagine that she began singing just a few years ago. She’s been perfecting her craft under the tutelage of some of the biggest names in music and is now poised for huge success in the near future.

For more information, please visit www.erinkinsey.com.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. We operate using the core belief that young people have the potential to change the world, and together, we are Defenders of Potential.

We seek to empower those we serve by igniting possibilities that transform lives and enhance the community for years to come.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee serves youth all across Middle Tennessee in Metro Nashville/Davidson county as well as Williamson, Rutherford, Cheatham, Dickson, Robertson, Sumner, and Wilson counties. Get involved today by visiting www.mentorakid.org or calling (615) 329-9191.