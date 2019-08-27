MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MAREN MORRIS TEAM FOR “WAY TOO PRETTY FOR PRISON”

Miranda Lambert continues her hot streak leading up to her new album Wildcard, releasing today “Way Too Pretty for Prison,” her spirited collaboration with Maren Morris.

“Karen Fairchild and I were having a wine night to talk about The Bandwagon Tour, and I always tell my friends, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re way too pretty for prison,’ ” said Lambert. “She got a ride home at the end of the night, and the next day I had a write with The Love Junkies (Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose). I was telling them about our night, and that conversation, and they said, ‘Well that’s what we’re writing today.’ I’m so glad Maren joined me on singing this song. She sang her ass off and it was so fun to have her in the studio.”

“Way Too Pretty for Prison” is the latest glimpse into Wildcard, which will arrive Nov. 1 on Vanner Records/RCA Nashville. Listeners can pre-order and pre-add the album to their collections now. The project also features “infectious” (Billboard), Top 25 lead single “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” as well as recently-released “foot-stompin’ barnburner” (NPR) “Locomotive,” “crunchy, frisky jam” (Stereogum) “Mess with My Head,” and “irresistibly catchy” (SPIN) “Bluebird.”

To welcome the new artistic chapter, Lambert will hit the road for the Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour this fall, with special guests Morris and Elle King, as well as Pistol Annies, Tenille Townes, Ashley McBryde and Caylee Hammack on various dates (details here). Tickets are on sale now.

About Miranda Lambert: Vanner Records/RCA recording artist Miranda Lambert will release her highly anticipated new studio album Wildcard Nov. 1, which includes her latest country radio single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” This fall, Miranda will embark on her rotating, all-girl “Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars” tour featuring Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack, and the Pistol Annies. This follows two extensive tours in 2018, “Living Like Hippies” in the winter/spring and “The Bandwagon” summer tour with Little Big Town.

he most decorated artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music, Lambert is the recipient of more than 70 prestigious awards and special honors: 32 ACM Awards (including 9 ACM Female Vocalist of the Year Awards), 13 CMA Awards (Country Music Association), 2 GRAMMY Awards, the Harmony Award (Nashville Symphony), Artist in Residence (Country Music Hall of Fame), the ACM Gene Weed Milestone Award, and several others.

The celebrated singer/songwriter has released six studio albums that all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album Charts, including the critically acclaimed double record The Weight of These Wings (2016), Platinum (2014), Four The Record (2011), Revolution (2009), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007) and Kerosene (2005). In addition, she released three albums with her trio, the Pistol Annies.

Her clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide. www.idyllwind.com

MirandaLambert.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube