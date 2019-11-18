Deadmau5 New Single “Satrn”

Inspired by the new cubev3, deadmau5 aka Joel Zimmerman formally introduces a new track that most fans will recognize from the live show on tour with “Satrn” available today (November 15) on mau5trap.

Listen now here: https://mau5trap.ffm.to/satrn

“Satrn” is new material featured as part of his new cubev3 show complimenting the most complex production he has ever presented. Each night of the tour, the song sits within a unique set of his extensive catalogue and fan favorites from “Aravitia,” “Ghosts n Stuff” and “Strobe” to “Raise Your Weapon” and “Drama Free” with vocals by LIGHTS.

The original cube debuted at Coachella April 2010, catapulting deadmau5 to become one of the most in-demand live acts in the world, with its follow-up Cube 2.1 arriving in 2017 at the launch of his “lots of shows in a row tour.” cubev3 – changing positions from 90 degrees to 45 degrees and rotating 360 degrees—comes to life with mind bending content accompanied by a custom selection of music performed live by deadmau5. More info on the cube along with photos and other assets can be found here.

DATE VENUE CITY 11/15/19 Revention Music Center Houston, TX 11/29/19 The Anthem Washington, DC 12/7/19 Armory Minneapolis, MN 12/14/19 Wisconsin Center Milwaukee, WI 12/19/19 WAMU Theatre Seattle, WA 12/30/19 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA 12/31/19 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium San Francisco, CA 01/15/20 House of Blues Boston – SOLD OUT Boston, MA 01/16/20 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA 01/17/20 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA 01/18/20 House of Blues Boston Boston, MA 01/23/20 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 01/24/20 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 02/01/20 Navy Pier Chicago, IL 02/06/20 Avant Gardner – SOLD OUT Brooklyn, NY 02/07/20 Avant Gardner – SOLD OUT Brooklyn, NY 02/06/20 Avant Gardner – SOLD OUT Brooklyn, NY 02/07/20 Avant Gardner Brooklyn, NY

About Deadmau5:

Joel Zimmerman, more commonly known as deadmau5 (pronounced ‘dead mouse’), is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” as well as “Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember,” he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums: an orchestral album where’s the drop?, W:/2016ALBUM/ and > album title goes here < (both reached #1 on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Chart), 4×4=12 (recently recognized for having sold over 1,000,000 copies in the United States), For Lack Of A Better Name, Random Album Title and while(1<2). The multiple JUNO Award-winning and GRAMMY®-nominated artist’s ability to push the boundaries of his talent grows at an equal rate to his fan base, which counts almost 15 million over his combined social media channels. Other music offerings which includes original productions, remixes and collaborations with featured guests like Rob Swire (“Monophobia”), Lights (“Drama Free”), Shotty Horroh, Scene of Action and more can be found on the mau5ville: level 1, 2 & 3 series. deadmau5 kicked off 2019 with his first ever film score for the Jonas Akerlund-directed spy thriller Polar available worldwide now via Netflix with its soundtrack released on mau5trap. Most recently his label mau5trap released here’s the drop!, an album of remixes of material from his 2018 orchestral album where’s the drop? For it, plenty of revered tastemakers have been tapped for their talents to make this remix album a cerebral journey through sound ranging from deadmau5’ most popular tracks (“strobe,” “monophobia”) to the more obscure (“hr 8939 cephei,” “caritas”) all with a twist. Find deadmau5 now through early 2020 on his North American cubev3 tour.