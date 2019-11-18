AC RADIO #1 FOR NEW MUSIC FOR FALL 2019

The American Idol franchise is alive and well as Maddie Poppe breaks at radio with a new gem. “Not Losing You” (Hollywood) is an excellent track and deserves your immediate attention. The ever-fabulous Goo Goo Dolls are still back at it and the AC format just loves to see that. “Indestructible” (WB/WEA) is the new track that pretty much describes their stellar career. Lukas Graham is becoming quite the star at the format. Many are raving about his new and exciting “Lie” (Warner Music) that should break to top chart status. The always talented American Authors are back at the format after taking a little time off. You would never know it as their “Bring It On Home” (Island/Republic) seems as if they have never left us. Charlie Puth has been having an amazing few years at radio. He takes the new single “I Warned Myself” (Atlantic) out for a spin and our music and programs directors are all over this one big time. Newcomer Alec Benjamin is on the way to musical greatness. “Must Have Been The Wind” (Atlantic) is the one that many music critics are raving about and for good reason, it’s something quite impressive.

Benny Marsella has a new song at radio and it’s becoming quite the chart climber. “A Special Kind Of Love” (Scheherazade) ranked at the top of the “most added” and was a #1 debut recently. Now this heartfelt song is racing to the top of the charts and in record time. Keane has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Love Too Much” (Polydor/Island) is the jam that I’m talking about and what a killer track. The multi pairing of Chainsmokers & Illenium w/Lennon Stella is the talk of the music world. “Takeaway” (Disruptor/Columbia) is the cut that you need to jump on sooner than later. Skylar Grey is lighting up the music world with a new and powerful gem. Everybody is loving the just breaking “New Kind Of Love” (Virgin/EMI). Did I mention earlier that the American Idol franchise is live and well? So says Adam Lambert who is pulling in some rather amazing numbers with the new “Superpower” (More Is More/Empire). Matt Williams has a new gem on his hands and make no mistake about that. “Used” (DJ) is the one that is breaming fast and furious. Post Malone takes the single “Circles” (Republic/UMG) out for a spin and many of you radio people know just what I’m talking about.

Celine Dion is back with another masterpiece. On the verge of retirement this time out “Imperfections” (Columbia) may delay this all a bit. The paring of Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber is the “talk of the town”. “10,000 Hours” (Warner Music Nashville) is so hot that you better make some room at the very top for this monster jam. Rhett May is also pulling in numbers that are something to marvel. This Australian rock star is getting big time support for his recent “Cocktails & Cannabis” (Indie). This track has #1 written all over it so make sure you remember my words in the coming month.

Twenty One Pilots are still one of the top bands on the nation. “The Hype” (Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic/WMG) is the gem that needs your immediate attention. Maren Morris has now been embraced to mainstream after breaking at Country and she shows you just why as her current “The Bones” (Columbia Nashville) makes waves. Garrett Young is back with one of his best in “Stray Cat Call” (West Coast Collective). It’s getting ever so close to the top spot and we are so thrilled for him. Joy Mover continues her winning ways and she shows it very well each and every week. “Heaven In Your Heart” is now on its way to becoming her very next chart topper. Watch for big moves to come for this amazing song.

Joe Taylor is taking the AC40 format by storm. His new “I Can’t Make You Love” shows us just what a great singer/songwriter he is. From Canada to New York, Joe has paid his dues and with help from producer extraordinaire Bob Tucker, good rewards are about to happen. Billy F. Otis is getting ever so close to the top with his brilliant “Fantasy Across The Room” (CVB). Eileen Carey continues her #1 ways with “Meet Me Halfway” (RolleyCstr Music). Total Life has reached #1 with their amazing “A Great Love”. Ashley Best is a crossover hit with his powerful “Nothing Ever Seems To Do”.