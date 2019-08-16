Country Music Icon, Tracy Lawrence, Celebrates the American Spirit

Country music legend, Tracy Lawrence, releases his first original studio album in six years with the prideful, Made In America, available on all streaming and download services today, Friday, August 16th. The country star has been a driving force in the music industry for over 25 years and is a mainstay with traditional and contemporary country fans alike with Made In America certainly keeping pace.

Made In America pays homage to the tried and true examples of what make the hard-working men and women of America stand tall and proud. The album harkens back to the authentic sound of country music with Lawrence’s mixture of rock and blues, and by penning 8 of the 12 tracks himself, this album is one of his most relatable to date.

“This is my most personal album I’ve ever made. It’s something I’m very proud of and celebrates the American worker and everything that’s good about our country,” says Lawrence. He continues, “I co-wrote a number of the songs, pouring my heart and soul in each of them. I feel it will resonate with my fans and country music lovers across this nation.”

Purchase/Stream: Made In America

Track Listing :

Made In America (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Paul Nelson)

Forgive Yourself (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby)

Running Out of People To Blame (Tracy Lawrence, Carson Chamberlain, Mark Nesler)

When The Cowboy’s Gone (Tracy Lawrence, Carson Chamerlain, Wyatt McCubbin)

Nothin’ Burns Like You (Tracy Lawrence, Carson Chamberlain, Mark Nesler)

First Step To Leaving (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Mark Nesler)

It Ain’t You (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Paul Nelson)

Givin’ Momma Reasons To Pray (Shawn Camp, Chris Stapleton)

Work On My Willie (Tracy Lawrence, Rick Huckaby, Flip Anderson)

Chicken Wire (Rick Huckaby, Monty Criswell)

Just The South Coming Out (Rick Huckaby, Wade Kirby)

Stay Back A Hundred Feet (Rick Huckaby, Money Criswell)

As heard in the album’s title track, “Made In America,” and throughout the album, Lawrence’s stripped away simplicity reminds us of what truly matters and acknowledges the small things people around our nation do and experience every day exemplifying true American fortitude.

Most recently, Lawrence released the lyric video for one of the most powerful tracks on the record, “When the Cowboy’s Gone,” which can be found below:

“When the Cowboy’s Gone” Lyric Video

Lawrence is also currently on the road with his “Made In America” tour with stops throughout the U.S.

Recently announced, Lawrence will be joining fellow Arkansas native, Justin Moore, as a co-headliner on his “Late Nights And Longnecks Tour” kicking off in January 2020.

ABOUT TRACY LAWRENCE :

One of country music’s truest traditionalists, Tracy Lawrence has sold more than THIRTEEN MILLION albums and has charted EIGHTEEN No. 1 songs. He has garnered numerous CMA and ACM awards and nominations, as well as a Grammy nomination. Recently, Lawrence released his brand new album, MADE IN AMERICA. The album is a milestone for Lawrence – penning 8 of the 12 tracks featured.

Lawrence’s last studio album, 2017’s critically acclaimed, GOOD OLE DAYS, hit the #1 position on the iTunes Country Chart. In addition to his chart-topping success, Lawrence hosts the Award-Nominated nationally syndicated radio show “Honky Tonkin’ With Tracy Lawrence,” for which he has received two ACM nominations for National On-Air Personality of the Year. The show features music from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s and is heard on more 90 affiliates. Tracy is also the co-creator of STORMING HEAVEN: THE MUSICAL, a production based on the novel Storming Heaven. Tracy, along with others, helped to develop the storyline of the musical and also composed songs for the drama. He was honored by the Nashville chapter of AFP (Association of Fundraising Professionals) with “Philanthropist of The Year” for his nationally recognized annual MISSION:POSSIBLE Turkey Fry and Concert, which has raised over Half a Million Dollars for the homeless and hungry in Dallas, Louisville and Nashville, and served more than 84,000 meals. MISSION:POSSIBLE is poised to make an even larger impact in the future, as the 501 ( C ) (3) organization expands into more markets across the country in 2019.