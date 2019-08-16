David Starr Releases “Beauty and Ruin”

Americana troubadour David Starr is thrilled to announce the release of the first single and title track from his upcoming record, Beauty and Ruin.

“Beauty and Ruin is an intriguing project, with songs that mirror the tragedy of the book,” writes Americana Highways. “The entire project is an ‘aha!’ moment: the concept of writing songs to tell the tales of a haunting book’s characters. And more than that, “Beauty and Ruin” pinpoints the essence of the human experience.”

“I’m thrilled that my new single “Beauty And Ruin” is finally out in the world!” says Starr. “Even better, it was co-written with my very talented friend Dana Cooper. It is an honor to collaborate with him and producer John Oates again on this record.”

Beauty And Ruin, Starr’s latest project, is a musical and literary adventure, produced and arranged by John Oates and co-produced by Starr and David Kalmusky. The collection of songs is inspired by Of What Was, Nothing Is Left, a novel written by Starr’s grandfather in 1972, which will be re-published in conjunction with the album release.

“It is like watching a movie,” says Oates. “The cinematic aural landscape visually evokes a classic tale of tragedy, love gone wrong and an exploration of human nature and all its flaws.” Beauty and Ruin is set for release in early 2020.

David Starr is on tour now across the United States. He will perform in Nashville on Friday, September 13, as an official showcasing artist at AMERICANAFEST® 2019. For a full list of tour dates visit https://www.davidstarrmusic.com/tour.

ABOUT DAVID STARR:

David Starr possesses “a compelling voice, something truly special, both accessible and passionate” (Elmore), that has been honed releasing nine albums, touring internationally, and opening shows for esteemed artists such as John Oates (Hall & Oates), The Steel Wheels, Survivor, and more. Starr’s prestige extends beyond the stage as well, having launched Starr’s Guitars in Little Rock in 1998, then relocating to Cedaredge, CO in 2001. Today, the store is such an institution that Cedaredge proclaimed the musician’s birthday as David Starr Day in 2016. He was also instrumental in the 2018 opening of the Grand Mesa Arts Center, an intimate event space brought to fruition through strong community support in Cedaredge. Starr helped design the space in order to attract musicians and visual artists to Southwestern Colorado.

Find David Starr on Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and at https://www.davidstarrmusic.com/.