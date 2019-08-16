Jonas Brothers set to perform at the 2019 VMAs for the first time in more than 10 years from iconic New Jersey location, presented by the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla

Awards show will air live globally on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 pm ET/PT

MTV today announced that the Jonas Brothers will perform at the 2019 VMAs with a special remote performance from an iconic location along the New Jersey shoreline, presented by the all-new 2020 Toyota Corolla. MTV, the global youth brand, will bring the hit-making group to the VMAs for the first time as a group in more than 10 years.

The preeminent group of this century, Jonas Brothers opened the floodgates for a new era of titans in pop music. Making history once more, the band delivered the biggest debut of 2019 with the release of Happiness Begins. The album became the third #1 album of the Jonas Brothers’ career and first release in nearly six years. This #1 bow represented a landmark moment for the group and pop at large as they retain the place at the top of the charts they claimed a decade ago.

Earlier this year, the band announced their highly anticipated return to music with their hit single, “Sucker,” which debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, marking the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut from a group this century. The release of “Sucker” marked the band’s first original release under their new partnership with Republic Records. Ranked #1 on Billboard’s critic’s picks list of the “50 Best Songs of 2019,” it has become the song of the summer, dominating at #1 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart, where it led for eight weeks.

The band notably received four 2019 MTV Video Music Awards nominations in the categories of “Video of the Year,” “Song of the Year,” “Best Pop,” and “Artist of the Year,” and they also recently took home two 2019 Teen Choice Awards for “Artist Of The Decade” and “Choice Summer Group.” Throughout the rest of 2019, they will be on their sold out Happiness Begins Tour with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The 2019 VMAs will be hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author Sebastian Maniscalco, and will air live from the Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV’s global footprint in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world. Music’s biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year’s most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.

As previously announced, Missy Elliott will be honored with the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award” and is set to hit the VMAs main stage. Additional performers include Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, and Taylor Swift.

Today is the last day for fans to vote for their favorites across 14 gender-neutral VMA categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com. The full list of nominees for the 2019 VMAs, is available here. Fans on Twitter and Facebook Messenger can also slide into VMAs’ DMs to cast an additional vote for “Video of the Year,” “Best New Artist,” and more. Fans will also be able to ask Alexa to “vote for the VMAs” for “Artist of the Year” within the MTV skill on Alexa-enabled devices. This year, for the first time ever, MTV is rewarding fans for voting through VMA Power Hour on vma.mtv.com, where their votes are doubled from 1-2pm ET daily. Superfans can come back each day within this voting window beginning tomorrow to show double the love for their favorite artists.

Voting for the “Best New Artist” award, presented by Taco Bell®, will remain active until the VMA broadcast.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2019 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Jackie Barba, Joe Buoye and Alicia Portugal serve as Executive in Charge of Production. Amani Duncan is Executive in Charge of Music. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent.

Official sponsors of the 2019 “MTV Video Music Awards” include Extra® Refreshers Gum, PEPSI®, Taco Bell®, the 2020 Toyota Corolla and truth®.

Follow @MTV and @VMAs on social to keep up with all-things #VMAs.

About MTV:

MTV is the leading global youth media brand in 180 countries, reaching 450 million households in nearly 30 different languages across every platform. A unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), MTV operations span cable and mobile networks, live events, theatrical films and MTV Studios.

About Prudential Center:

Prudential Center is the world-class sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the state-of-the-art arena is the home of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball program, and more than 175 concerts, family shows and special events each year. The arena is also home to the GRAMMY Museum Experience Prudential Center, which opened its doors to the public on October 2017. The 8,200-square-foot experience marks the first GRAMMY Museum outpost on the East Coast, and features a dynamic combination of educational programming and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a spotlight on legendary GRAMMY winners from New Jersey. Ranked in the Top 8 nationally by Pollstar, Billboard and Venues Today, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit PruCenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.

