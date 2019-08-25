CHANEL WEST COAST DROPS NEW SINGLE/VIDEO “I BE LIKE” FEATURING DAX

America’s bad ass sweetheart Chanel West Coast drops her newest single/video “I Be Like” today featuring Cali-rapper Dax. The dreamy, cannabis infused, mood-enhancing beat is catchy as hell and the perfect end of summer jam. The video was directed by Arrad and executive produced by Riveting Entertainment. The track is produced by Rich Skillz & S. Dot.

Check it out here

Watch out for updates @chanelwestcoast

About Riveting Entertainment

Riveting Entertainment is a multi-award-winning content studio and music label with a roster of top level directors. Founded in 2008 by its CEO Andrew Listermann, the company is headquartered in Los Angeles and boasts a client list that includes the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Redman, Backstreet Boys, Diddy, Mary J Blige, Post Malone, G-Eazy, Nicki Minaj, Tyga, Chanel West Coast and many more. In 2017, Riveting released two feature film documentaries, “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life” and “Mary J Blige: Strength of a Woman”. On November 1st 2018, Riveting Entertainment’s first scripted film “Never Heard” was released in theaters Nationwide. Riveting produced content has more than 10 billion views online