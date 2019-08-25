MEDIUM PREMIERES NEW PAUL BOGART SINGLE “I’M JUST SAYIN’’’

Escape to paradise with country neo traditionalist Paul Bogart in his new single, “I’m Just Sayin.’” This laid back, feel-good song is the perfect way to celebrate what’s left of Summer and Medium offered fans a first listen on Thursday. Written and produced by Trent Willmon with Jenee Fleanor and Buddy Owens, Bogart sings a light-hearted love song about wooing a woman with a tropical getaway and it can be streamed here. The song has already received support on Apple Music’s The Sand Bar playlist and Country Hot Tracks as well as Spotify’s New Music Nashville.

“I love this song! It is a groovy, good time, make you feel good, smiling, summertime song. Trent Willmon produced it and the band knocked it out of the park!” said Paul Bogart.

Paul has recently been hitting the road hard, touring prominently in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and more with a show tonight at The Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colo. His previous single, “Mothers and Sons,” gained support from Spotify on their “New Music Nashville” playlist and Taste of Country called his song “When the Cowboys are Gone,” “nothing but authentic.”

2019 Tour Dates:

Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. – The Grizzly Rose

Aug. 24 – Hulett, Wyo. – Ride A Horse, Save A Cowboy Benefit Rodeo

Aug. 30 – Edgemont, S.D. – Logan Van Eaton Memorial Rodeo

Aug. 31 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Luminous Brewhouse

Sept. 1 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Don King Days

Sept. 2 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Don King Days

Sept. 19 – Siloam Springs, Ark. – Cherokee Casino

Sept. 20 – Claremore, Okla. – Dog Iron Saloon

Sept. 21 – Tulsa, Okla. – Track 5 @ The Hard Rock

Oct. 12 – Claremore, Okla. – Robson PAC

Oct. 12 – Ramona, Okla. – Cherokee Casino

Dec. 31 – Claremore, Okla. – Dog Iron Saloon