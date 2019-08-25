MEDIUM PREMIERES NEW PAUL BOGART SINGLE “I’M JUST SAYIN’’’
Escape to paradise with country neo traditionalist Paul Bogart in his new single, “I’m Just Sayin.’” This laid back, feel-good song is the perfect way to celebrate what’s left of Summer and Medium offered fans a first listen on Thursday. Written and produced by Trent Willmon with Jenee Fleanor and Buddy Owens, Bogart sings a light-hearted love song about wooing a woman with a tropical getaway and it can be streamed here. The song has already received support on Apple Music’s The Sand Bar playlist and Country Hot Tracks as well as Spotify’s New Music Nashville.
“I love this song! It is a groovy, good time, make you feel good, smiling, summertime song. Trent Willmon produced it and the band knocked it out of the park!” said Paul Bogart.
Paul has recently been hitting the road hard, touring prominently in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and more with a show tonight at The Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colo. His previous single, “Mothers and Sons,” gained support from Spotify on their “New Music Nashville” playlist and Taste of Country called his song “When the Cowboys are Gone,” “nothing but authentic.”
2019 Tour Dates:
Aug. 23 – Denver, Colo. – The Grizzly Rose
Aug. 24 – Hulett, Wyo. – Ride A Horse, Save A Cowboy Benefit Rodeo
Aug. 30 – Edgemont, S.D. – Logan Van Eaton Memorial Rodeo
Aug. 31 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Luminous Brewhouse
Sept. 1 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Don King Days
Sept. 2 – Sheridan, Wyo. – Don King Days
Sept. 19 – Siloam Springs, Ark. – Cherokee Casino
Sept. 20 – Claremore, Okla. – Dog Iron Saloon
Sept. 21 – Tulsa, Okla. – Track 5 @ The Hard Rock
Oct. 12 – Claremore, Okla. – Robson PAC
Oct. 12 – Ramona, Okla. – Cherokee Casino
Dec. 31 – Claremore, Okla. – Dog Iron Saloon
About Paul Bogart
Though his songs are fresh and he himself is young, Paul Bogart is an old soul with a knack for capturing time-honored traditions and summing up classic sentiments in catchy, three-minute songs. Exuding sincerity and a rare, down-to-earth charm, he is, simply put, the epitome of traditional country music. After nearly a decade of writing, playing and touring, Bogart has begun pulling in big numbers in every arena, literally. Whether it’s the main stage at the AQHA World Championships with thousands in attendance or the social media scene with over 3.5 million fans reached through all social video platforms, lead by “The Cowboy Way” and “Cowboy Ride” with over 2.6 million views, Bogart’s songs have connected with America’s Heartland in a real, tangible way that modern country has perhaps missed. He released the album Leather in 2017 which garnered critical praise for “grounding itself in the foundations of country music fandom’s tenets of faith and family.” (CriticalBlast.com) For more information on Paul Bogart, visit www.paulbogart.com.