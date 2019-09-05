BOURBON & BEYOND RELEASES FULL SCHEDULE OF MUSIC PERFORMANCES PLUS CULINARY AND BOURBON WORKSHOP

The World’s Largest Bourbon Festival Features Foo Fighters, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, Zac Brown Band, Daryl Hall & John Oates, John Fogerty, ZZ Top & More Plus One-Of-A-Kind Bourbon And Culinary Experiences With Master Distillers And Celebrity Chefs

The full schedule of music performances for Bourbon & Beyond is now available. The third year of the unique destination event expands to three days, Friday, September 20, Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 at the newly created Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center.

Bourbon & Beyond’s music lineup includes a unique mix of rock, roots, bluegrass and folk acts led by Foo Fighters, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, the Zac Brown Band, John Fogerty, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and ZZ Top, among many others. In total, nearly 50 artists will play on three stages over the course of the weekend, including two side-by-side main stages and a bluegrass stage curated by the genre’s leading authority, The Bluegrass Situation. In addition, the World’s Largest Bourbon Festival also celebrates the craftsmanship behind award-winning spirits, master distillers and world-class chefs. Bourbon author, expert, and Amazon Prime host ( Bourbon Up ) Fred Minnick has curated one-of-a-kind tastings and seminars celebrating Louisville’s world-renowned distilleries, while culinary curators Edward Lee ( The Mind of A Chef ) and Anthony Lamas (Seviche) have teamed up to arrange special food experiences.



The schedule of bourbon workshops on the Kentucky Gold Stage and culinary experiences on the Better In The Bluegrass Stage is below. Visit BourbonAndBeyond.com for full details.

The music schedule for Bourbon & Beyond is as follows (subject to change).

Friday, September 20

Barrel Stage

9:20 PM Foo Fighters

6:40 PM Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

4:10 PM +Live+

2:10 PM Lukas Nelson & Promise Of Real

12:40 PM The Record Company

11:30 AM Pearl

Oak Stage

7:55 PM John Fogerty

5:25 PM The Flaming Lips

2:55 PM Joan Jett & The Blackhearts

1:25 PM Blackberry Smoke

12:00 PM Preservation Hall Jazz Band

The Bluegrass Situation Stage

5:20 PM Greensky Bluegrass

3:45 PM Mipso

1:40 PM The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

11:45 AM Amythyst Kiah

Saturday, September 21

Barrel Stage

9:30 PM Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters

7:00 PM Trey Anastasio Band

4:50 PM Grace Potter

3:05 PM Squeeze

1:40 PM Samantha Fish

12:30 PM Maggie Rose

Oak Stage

8:05 PM Daryl Hall & John Oates

5:55 PM Alison Krauss

3:55 PM Jenny Lewis

2:15 PM Del McCoury Band

1:05 PM The White Buffalo

11:55 AM Patrick Droney

The Bluegrass Situation Stage

4:20 PM The Travelin’ McCourys

2:55 PM Fruition

1:25 PM Cedric Burnside

12:05 PM Ben Sollee

Sunday, September 22

Barrel Stage

8:40 PM Zac Brown Band

6:20 PM Leon Bridges

4:20 PM Little Steven And The Disciples Of Soul

2:40 PM Margo Price

1:20 PM Whiskey Myers

12:10 PM Southern Avenue

Oak Stage

7:25 PM ZZ Top

5:15 PM Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Zeros

3:25 PM Kurt Vile And The Violators

1:55 PM Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

12:45 PM White Reaper

11:35 AM Caroline Jones

The Bluegrass Situation Stage

4:15 PM Dustbowl Revival

2:40 PM Birds Of Chicago

1:20 PM The Lil Smokies

11:50 AM Front Country

The culinary experiences and bourbon workshops, along with the Derby Dance Hall schedule, are as follows:

Friday, September 20

Better In The Bluegrass Stage (culinary)

12:00 PM Edward Lee

1:30 PM Jose Salazar & Matt Abdoo

3:00 PM Michael Voltaggio & Adam Sobel

4:30 PM Justin Sutherland & Ben Jaffe

(Preservation Hall Jazz Band)

Kentucky Gold Stage (bourbon)

11:35 AM Welcome

12:40 PM Beer Drinker’s Bourbon

2:05 PM How Highball Can You Go?

3:50 PM Whiskey Women

5:05 PM Bourbon Disrupters

6:05 PM What Is A Master Distiller?

Derby Dance Hall

12:30 PM Charleston Lesson

1:20 PM Jitterbug Performance

1:30 PM Jitterbug Lesson

2:50 PM Foxtrot / West Coast Swing Performance

3:00 PM Foxtrot Lesson

4:05 PM Cha Cha Performance

4:25 PM Cha Cha Lesson

6:35 PM West Coast Swing Performance

6:45 PM Music And Open Dancing

Saturday, September 21

Better In The Bluegrass Stage (culinary)

1:05 PM Graham Elliot

2:30 PM Tiffani Thiessen

4:00 PM Brooke Williamson

5:30 PM Kelsey Barnard Clark & Sara Bradley

Kentucky Gold Stage (bourbon)

11:25 AM Bourbon Storytime

12:25 PM Barrel Finish Vs. Traditional Bourbon

1:35 PM Whiskey’s Dark Past

3:00 PM The Barrel

4:45 PM The Van Winkle Family

Derby Dance Hall

12:25 PM Jitterbug Performance

12:35 PM Jitterbug Lesson

2:10 PM West Coast Swing Performance

2:20 PM Foxtrot Lesson

3:00 PM East Coast Swing Performance

3:10 PM East Coast Swing Lesson

4:45 PM West Coast Swing / Foxtrot Performance

4:55 PM West Coast Swing Lesson

6:35 PM West Coast Swing Performance

6:45 PM Music And Open Dancing

Sunday, September 22

Better In The Bluegrass Stage (culinary)

12:45 PM Ouita Michel

2:05 PM Rusty Hamlin & Coy Bowles (Zac Brown Band)

3:35 PM Amanda Freitag & Tierinii Jackson (Southern Avenue)

4:15 PM Jamie Bissonnette

Kentucky Gold Stage (bourbon)

11:15 AM Welcome

12:05 PM Manhattan Vs. The Old Fashioned

1:15 PM Sweet Mash: The Whiskey Revolution

2:35 PM Master Taster: How To Taste Like A Pro

4:15 PM Executive Round Table

6:15 PM Slavery In American Whiskey History

Derby Dance Hall

12:40 PM West Coast Swing / Charleston Performance

12:50 PM Charleston Lesson

2:40 PM Jitterbug Lesson

3:20 PM East Coast Swing Performance

3:30 PM East Coast Swing Lesson

5:10 PM West Coast Swing Performance

5:20 PM West Coast Swing Lesson

6:05 PM Music And Open Dancing

Festival doors open at 11:00 AM each day. Download the official Bourbon & Beyond mobile app through the Google Play and Apple stores. The app allows attendees to build their own schedules, learn more about the artists and personalities appearing at the festival, and get the latest information through push notifications.

Those looking to kick off the weekend early are encouraged to attend a number of exclusive events on Thursday, September 19:

The official Bourbon & Beyond Pre-Party featuring Pearl takes place at 9:00 PM at Fourth Street Live! in Louisville

featuring takes place at 9:00 PM at in Louisville The Bourbon & Beyond Supper Club at Seviche will offer a special menu that showcases what makes Chef Anthony Lamas’ food so unique

will offer a special menu that showcases what makes food so unique Chef Edward Lee will host the Expect The Unexpected Supper Club with friends at Falls City Market at the Omni Hotel

will host the with friends at Bourbon & Beyond bourbon curator and author Fred Minnick will host the The Art of Bourbon at Speed Art Museum, a night of cocktails, a bourbon-inspired Kentucky Bison dinner and a live auction of extremely rare bourbons and one-in-a-lifetime experiences

The festival’s centerpiece, the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar presented by Louisville Courier-Journal, will feature more than two dozen hand-selected bourbons from top distilleries, and a unique opportunity to enjoy bourbons and exclusive one-time specialty cocktails from 1792, Angel’s Envy, Barrell Bourbon, Coopers’ Craft, Elijah Craig, Four Roses, Jefferson’s, Jeptha Creed Four Grain Bourbon, Kentucky Peerless, Michter’s, Rebel Yell, Old Forester, Stonehammer and Wild Turkey.

Take a step back in time at the Derby Dance Hall, located inside the Kroger Big Bourbon Bar presented by Louisville Courier-Journal, where nothing is prohibited! You’ll find inspired Jazz Age tunes, roaring ‘20s style dance performances and lessons sure to tickle your fancy. Performances and schedule times are curated by Dance Louisville, the top rated dance studio for ballroom, country, swing and salsa dancing as well as tap, jazz, ballet and hip-hop for children.

Fred Minnick’s Mini Bar–hosted by the Bourbon & Beyond bourbon curator, author/expert, and Amazon Prime host ( Bourbon Up )–will showcase craft selections from Louisville’s world-renowned distilleries. Acclaimed Louisville whiskey bar The Silver Dollar will operate The Hunter’s Club, where attendees can find vintage bourbons dating as far back as the 1930s, as well as contemporary collectibles.

In addition to performances from top music artists and various onsite attractions, attendees at Bourbon & Beyond will enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings that celebrate menus and flavors inspired by Kentucky. Selections from local and regional restaurants were curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP’s affiliate concessionaire.

As part of Danny Wimmer Presents’ innovative partnership and Kroger’s commitment to Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, 25 cents from every Bourbon & Beyond ticket sold will be donated directly to Dare to Care Food Bank (www.daretocare.org). Dare to Care Food Bank works to ensure that no one in our community lacks enough food to live an active, healthy lifestyle, and Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative is their bold plan to end hunger in our communities and eliminate waste in their company by 2025.

Bourbon & Beyond partners include 291 Colorado Whiskey, 1792, Angel’s Envy, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, Balcones Distilling, Barrell Bourbon, Blade and Bow, Boone County Distilling, Bourbon Women Association, Bulleit, Catoctin Creek, Cooper and Thief, Coopers’ Craft, Eagle Nest Outfitters, Elijah Craig, Evan Williams, Four Roses Bourbon, Fxck Cancer, GE Appliances, High West Distillery, Jack Daniel’s, Jefferson’s, Jeptha Creed Distilling, Jim Beam, Kentucky Bourbon Trail®, Kentucky Distillers Association, Kentucky Peerless, Kentucky Tourism, Knob Creek, Kroger, Lagunitas, Larceny, Louisville Tourism, Maker’s Mark, Metro by T-Mobile, Michter’s, Rebel Yell, Red Bull, Robert Mondavi Private Select, Old Forester, Smooth Ambler, Stonehammer, Southern Comfort, Take Me Home, The Music Experience, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Uncle Nearest Whiskey, US Marine Corps, Wild Turkey, Woodford Reserve, Z. Alexander Brown Wine and Zyn.

The Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bourbon & Beyond is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. DWP events include Aftershock Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Chicago Open Air, Epicenter Festival, Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.

