OAK RIDGE BOYS’ WILLIAM LEE GOLDEN VOTED ‘BEST ARTIST’ IN 2019 BEST OF HENDERSONVILLE AWARDS

William Lee Golden, Country Music Hall of Fame member of legendary vocal quartet The Oak Ridge Boys, has been selected as “Best Artist” in the 2019 Best of Hendersonville Awards Program. Each year, the Hendersonville Award Program identifies companies and individuals that they believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies and individuals enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and the community. These exceptional companies help make the Hendersonville area a great place to live, work and play.

The Oak Ridge Boys set to release eighth Christmas Album ‘Down Home Christmas’ on October 25; marks the third album collaboration with GRAMMY award winning producer Dave Cobb.

“This is a great honor for me personally,” says William Lee Golden. “I moved to Hendersonville in 1965, the same year I joined The Oak Ridge Boys. It has been my home and residence ever since. This city nurtures visionary people and is a great place to live and relax for any person that is creative. Middle Tennessee has always been a great place to live with the rivers, creeks and lakes. It is good for the spirit and for the soul.”

Oak Ridge Boys New Christmas Album Down Home Christmas :

The Oak Ridge Boys recently announced that they will once again be celebrating the Christmas season with their timeless hits and holiday classics on their 2019 Down Home Christmas Tour. The Oak Ridge Boys will perform over thirty-one concerts and are set to kick-off in mid-November in Branson, Missouri, and playing across the U.S. In conjunction with the tour, the Oaks’ latest Christmas album, Down Home Christmas, produced by GRAMMY award winning Dave Cobb, will be released by Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers on October 25, 2019.

Track Listing:

1. The Family Piano (Aaron Raitiere)

2. Angels (Aaron Raitiere)

3. Bring Daddy Home For Christmas (Channing Wilson, Aaron Raitiere)

4. Reindeer On The Roof (Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

5. Silent Night (Franz Xaver Gruber, Joseph Mohr)

6. Hallelujah Emmanuel (Robert Jason, Paul Bradley Jr.)

7. Down Home Christmas (Mando Saenz, Aaron Raitiere)

8. South Alabama Christmas (Jamey Johnson)

9. Don’t Go Pullin’ On Santa Claus’ Beard (Anderson East, Aaron Raitiere)

10. Amazing Grace (John Newton)

Oak Ridge Boys On Tour:

AUG 30 – Country Tonite Theatre / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

AUG 31 – Grand Ole Opry / Nashville, Tenn.

SEP 01 – Canton Labor Day Festival / Canton, N.C.

SEP 02 – Catlettsburg Labor Day Festival / Catlettsburg, Ky.

SEP 05 – Graceland / Memphis, Tenn.

SEP 06 – WK&T Amphitheater / Martin, Tenn.

SEP 13 – Anderson Music Hall / Hiawassee, Ga.

SEP 14 – Alabama Theatre / North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

SEP 15 – Walhalla Civic Auditorium / Walhalla, S.C.

SEP 18 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 19 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 23 – Bloomsburg Fairgrounds / Bloomsburg, Pa.

SEP 25 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 26 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

SEP 27 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas

SEP 28 – L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge / Baton Rouge, La.

OCT 02 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 03 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 05 – Paradise Cove Margaritaville / Tulsa, Okla.

OCT 07 – Georgia National Fair / Perry, Ga.

OCT 09 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 10 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 11 – Shawnee Bluff Winery / Eldon, Mo.

OCT 12 – Meramec Music Theatre / Steelville, Mo

OCT 15 – Arkansas State Fair & Barton Coliseum / Little Rock, Ark.

OCT 16 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 17 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 19 – Blue Gate Theatre / Shipshewana, Ind.

OCT 23 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

OCT 24 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 01 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 02 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 06 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 07 – The Mansion Theatre / Branson, Mo.

NOV 09 – Effingham Performance Center / Effingham, Ill.

For entire tour schedule, please click here.

About The Oak Ridge Boys:

The Oak Ridge Boys, who have sold over 41 million units worldwide, are synonymous with “America, apple pie, baseball, pop, rock, gospel and country music.” In addition to their awards and accolades in the country and pop music fields, they have garnered five GRAMMY® Awards and nine GMA DOVE Awards as well as the Mainstream Artist of the Year Award at the ICM Awards. The group—Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Richard Sterban—have earned prestigious membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2015 Inductees) and Grand Ole Opry, and are known worldwide as one of recording history’s most extraordinary musical successes. They have charted single after single and album after album, celebrating one double-platinum album and one double-platinum single and more than 30 Top 10 hits, including No. 1 chart-toppers “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Thank God For Kids,” “American Made,” “Y’All Come Back Saloon,” among dozens more. For more information and to view upcoming tour dates for The Oak Ridge Boys, please visit oakridgeboys.com.

About Hendersonville Award Program:

The Hendersonville Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Hendersonville area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Hendersonville Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community’s contributions to the U.S. economy.