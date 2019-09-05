LIGHTNING 100’s LIVE ON THE GREEN MUSIC FESTIVAL CLOSES WITH BIG TURN OUT

Lightning 100’s Live On The Green Music Festival has officially come to a close for the 2019 season and we cannot thank you enough for coming out and supporting another epic year on The Green. The four-day finale proved to be one of the biggest and best parties we have thrown in 11 years of this festival and we couldn’t have done it without you, Nashville.



Special thanks to the ladies who ruled the finale weekend: Lake Street Dive, Grace Potter, Lindsay Ell, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Maggie Rose & Them Vibes, Laura Reed, Erin Rae and more! And to the fellas who kept it rocking for four straight days: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, O.A.R., Yacht Rock Revue, Wilder Woods, Steve Earle, Guster, American Authors, Boy Named Banjo, Devon Gilfillian, The Marcus King Band, Stephen Day, Smooth Hound Smith, Airpark, Grizfolk, Jukebox The Ghost, Robert Randolph and The Family Band and more. What a holiday weekend!

Be sure to relive all the magical moments through our photos and videos at Facebook.com/LiveOnTheGreen!

We’ll see you next year!